900 euros discount on the Obsidian Edition, which is under mining

The temperatures outside are rising and it feels good to go outside. If you want to seize the opportunity to film remotely with a drone, it’s a good time to go for the DJI Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian Edition, as it’s on sale with a discount of 900 euros!

DJI Phantom 4 Pro: a perfect drone for demanding users

DJI is the reference mark if you want to invest in an exceptional drone and the Phantom 4 Pro has already proven itself thanks to high-flying specifications.

First of all, you should know that it weighs 1.38 kilos and measures 35 cm without the propeller, so it is a good size and you will need to allocate a lot of space in your car or in your trunk. .

Regarding its characteristics, it offers us the following:

Maximum ascent speed: up to 6 m/s Maximum descent speed: up to 4 m/s Maximum speed: up to 72 km/h Ceiling: up to 6000 meters above sea level

And for autonomy it lasts 30 minutes with a fully charged battery.

For the video and photo part you have to rely on a 1-inch CMOS sensor with a resolution of 20 megapixels, which allows recording up to 4K at 30 frames per second at a bitrate of 100 Mb/s, a powerful one microSD memory card (up to 128 GB).

This good plan is the Obsidian Black Edition of the DJI Phantom 4 Pro and with a $900 instant destocking discount it goes to $1599.

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.