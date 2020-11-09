90% effective vaccine is on the right track and gives hope

Currently, more than 50,500,000 cases of patients with COVID-19 (also known by the scientific name SARS-CoV-2) have been identified worldwide. Scientists around the world have been working hard for a little over ten months to develop a vaccine against the virus that recently sparked a second wave in many countries around the world. On November 8th, Pfizer announced that a “vaccine candidate” would be launched soon if the third phase of the trial, which is still ongoing, completes as planned.

A vaccine on the market soon?

A very extensive phase 3 study of the vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer (USA) and BioNTech (Germany) is currently underway. This is the very last step before applying for a license. According to the results obtained, this vaccine is 90% effective in preventing infections related to COVID-19. How does this third phase of testing work, in which Pfizer was able to report these results?

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product worth at least € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

The Phase 3 clinical trial of BNT162b2 (the name of this vaccine candidate) began on July 27 and has included 43,538 participants to date, of whom 38,955 had received a second dose of the vaccine candidate by November 8, 2020, approximately 42% of global participants and 30 % of American participants come from different racial and ethnic backgrounds.

The study was of course intended to evaluate the quality of vaccine prevention against COVID-19, but also the potential of the vaccine candidate to provide protection against COVID-19 in people who have already been exposed to this virus. Participants will be monitored for long-term protection and safety for an additional two years after taking their second dose. As you will understand, those vaccinated are currently taking two doses and starting to protect 28 days after the first dose received.

According to current projections, Pfizer and BioNTech plan to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses worldwide by 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by 2021.

The reactions to this announcement at Pfizer and Biontech

Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and CEO, said:

Today is a great day for science and humanity. The initial results of our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine study provide initial indications of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19.

The doctor also wanted to thank the thousands of people who volunteered to participate in the clinical trial, his academic staff and researchers at the study sites, and his colleagues and staff around the world who devoted their time to this study. crucial business.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin also wanted to respond to these announcements:

The first interim analysis from our global phase 3 study provides evidence that a vaccine can effectively prevent COVID-19. It’s a victory for innovation, science and global collaboration.