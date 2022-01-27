9 films by the director together for 30 euros, i.e. 3.30 euros per film

9 films by the director together for 30 euros, i.e. 3.30 euros per film

Tim Burton is a director whose dark and poetic universe has captured the hearts of many viewers through great feature films. Today we invite you to review 9 of his films for just under 30 euros and in Blu-ray format.

The Tim Burton Volume 1 box set for fans of the director

This box is a tribute to director Tim Burton and inside we find 9 of his films. That’s good because it’s almost the holidays, you won’t have time to get bored since you’ll have more than 16 hours of television in your hands.

Here are the 9 titles you will find in this box. They are in Blu-ray format.

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (Release date: 1985) Beetlejuice (Release date: 1988) Batman (Release date: 1989) Batman Challenge (Release date: 1992) Mars Attacks! (Release date: 1996) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Release date: 2005) The Corpse Bride (Release date: 2005) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Release date: 2007) Dark Shadows (Release date: 2012)

There are essentials like Beetlejuice or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

For the price, this Superbox is only 30 euros or 3.30 euros per film instead of 59.99 euros.

3 good reasons to order it

Awesome collection of 9 movies 100% Tim Burton must see feature films

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.