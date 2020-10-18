9% discount on the Sony Alpha 7 III camera and the 28-70 mm black zoom lens

Sony excels at making equipment for photography and sound. The brand has been known for several years and is now offering this package at a reduced price. Are you looking for quality equipment to take your shots? You will be served with this Sony Alpha 7 III and its 28-70 mm zoom lens!

Sony Alpha 7 III and 28-70 mm zoom lens in black: the winning duo

Do you want to capture fond memories with an easy-to-use case? The Alpha 7 III is right for you. As always, Sony focuses on the quality of the shots, whether you are a beginner or an expert in photography. JPEG photos can be used up to ISO 12,800, which is perfect for both day and night photography.

Do you like taking photos on the go, especially of moving subjects? The Sony Alpha 7 III uses a burst mode that can record 10 frames per second. On the video side, the device can record up to 4K at 30 fps or in Full HD at 120 fps. You can use this device continuously for one day. In fact, the device has an autonomy of 500 or 600 shots.

Sony’s 28-70mm zoom lens is mainly used for enhancing photos taken from a distance. It’s pretty light and versatile, but it’s not very bright. It just means that pictures taken in difficult conditions can be hard to come out, like in broad daylight under high sun. Despite everything, in most cases it will satisfy you.

The Sony Alpha 7 III and the 28-70mm zoom lens package cost 2,349 euros, but drop by 9% to 2,139.99 euros. The 27-inch Samsung Space Monitor S27R750 can be used when you want to display your photos on high quality media.

Why fall for this offer?

The price-quality ratio The rendering of the photos autonomy

