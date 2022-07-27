Anime is a popular form of entertainment, loved by people of all ages and genders. While most anime titles are based on lead male characters, there are a few that feature female protagonists. In this article, we compiled the ten best anime with female protagonists to watch if you’re looking for something new and engaging to watch.

A guide to 9 best anime with Female Protagonists

Female protagonists are becoming more and more popular in anime. Here are the 9 best anime with female protagonists.

1. Silent Mobius

One of the best animes with female protagonists is Silent Mobius. It tells the story of two mobian girls who are cryogenically frozen and awakened in a future world that is completely different from their own.

This anime features a strong female protagonist who is not afraid to stand up against her enemies. She is determined to find out what happened to her friends and to change the future for the better.

Silent Mobius is a complex and exciting anime that is sure to appeal to fans of action-adventure stories.

2. Witch Hunter Robin

Witch Hunter Robin is a manga series that was originally created by Takashi Miike. The anime adaptation was produced by Madhouse and aired on TV Tokyo from October 10, 2006, to March 29, 2007. The story follows the adventures of a female assassin named Robin who works for the government agency known as the Witch Hunters.

Robin has to deal with many dangerous tasks while working for the Witch Hunters, including tracking down witches and vampires.

The anime is highly rated by fans and critics alike. It has been praised for its action scenes and gripping plot. It is also notable for its strong female lead character.

3. Ergo Proxy

If you’re looking for an anime with a strong female protagonist, look no further than Ergo Proxy. This series follows the journey of a woman named Aeon as she tries to discover the truth about her past. Along the way, she clashes with powerful forces and fights for her own survival.

Ergo Proxy is a dark and complex anime that will challenge your view of the world. It’s one of the best examples of a female-led anime, and it’s definitely worth checking out.

4. Claymore

One of the best anime with female protagonists is Claymore. Claymore is set in a world where humans and vampires live together in an uneasy truce. The story follows the battle between the two races as they strive for dominance.

Claymore has a strong female protagonist, Clare, who is determined to end the vampire’s reign of terror. She is a skilled fighter and strategist, and her determination and strength make her a powerful opponent. Clare is also very intelligent, which helps her to outwit her opponents.

5. Noir

Noir is an anime that follows the story of a woman who is investigating a string of murders in her city. The protagonist, Jeanne, is a detective who is determined to solve the case and protect her city from harm.

The story offers an interesting take on the female protagonist archetype. Most female protagonists in anime are typically damsels in distress or simply objects to be saved by the male heroes. However, Noir features a strong female character who can stand on her own two feet and handle herself in dangerous situations.

6. Pretear

Pretear is yet another popular anime with a female protagonist that has been praised for its complex and well-written story.

The story follows Princess Emeraude as she rises through the ranks of the royal army to become a Pretender to the throne. Along the way, she faces challenges and makes powerful allies, all while trying to keep her family safe from enemies both foreign and domestic.

The characters in Pretear are well-developed and realistically portrayed, making them easy to sympathize with. Overall, Pretear is an excellent anime with a compelling female protagonist that will leave you wanting more.

7. Canaan

Canaan is a brilliant anime with female protagonist. The story follows the journey of four female protagonists as they fight to protect their world from an evil force. Each girl has her own unique powers and strengths, and together they are able to overcome obstacles and defeat their enemies. Canaan is a unique and compelling anime that is sure to capture your attention.

8. Shirbako

Shirbako is a manga and anime series that tells the story of a young woman who becomes a head chef at a prestigious hotel in Kyoto. The protagonist, Maki, is an accomplished chef who is suddenly given her dream job at the hotel. However, she quickly discovers that running the kitchen is much harder than it seems.

One of the main themes of Shirbako is female empowerment. Maki is constantly faced with obstacles and challenges in her career, but she never gives up. She stays motivated and focused on her goals no matter what happens. This is a great example of how female protagonists can be inspiring to see in media.

Overall, Shirbako is an excellent example of a feminist anime series. It celebrates female strength and resilience, and it provides an important message to young women everywhere.

9. Michiko And Hatchin

One of the best animes with female protagonists is Michiko And Hatchin. This anime is about two students, Michiko and Hatchin, who are searching for a magical hat that will make their dreams come true. Along the way, they encounter many obstacles and enemies, but they never give up.

Michiko and Hatchin are both strong characters who can handle any challenge. They are also good friends and always help each other out. Their determination makes them one of the best animes with female protagonists.

Conclusion

Anime is known for its fast-paced and action-packed storylines, but what many people don’t know is that there is also plenty of anime series with strong female protagonists. So whether you’re looking for something lighthearted and comedic or something more serious and emotional, be sure to check out one of these top 9 anime with female protagonists.

Also Read:

The 10 Best Movie Characters of All Time