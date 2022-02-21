9.99 euros only for the 3 films on Blu-Ray (Interstellar, Gravity, 2001 A Space Odyssey)

If you are looking to expand your Blu-ray collection, here is a great deal on Box Set: Space Journey containing 3 excellent movies namely: Interstellar, Gravity and 2001: A Space Odyssey. If you are a sci-fi fan, don’t miss this offer.

Space Travel Box: Maximum excitement

The box set Voyage dans l’Espace will primarily appeal to science fiction fans, especially for 9.99 euros. There are 3 excellent movies in Blu-Ray version. You have 6 hours and 48 minutes and you will find a great cast consisting of Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Wes Bentley, David Gyasi and Sandra Bullock.

Earth is dying and a team of astronauts will then launch into space to traverse a wormhole that appeared very close to Saturn. The latter will take them to another galaxy and allow them to discover a new star system, perhaps to find a new habitable planet there. If he succeeds, they must establish a base there and build a colony to save humanity

The brilliant Dr. Ryan Stone specializes in medical technology and she embarks on her first space expedition aboard a shuttle, accompanied by Matt Kowalsky. During a spacewalk, the shuttle is destroyed by meteorites. only dr Ryan Stone and Matt Kowalsky are left alone in the stillness of space.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Two tribes of great apes are arguing over who should have access to the waterhole when a mysterious monolith suddenly appears in front of them. They are then completely fascinated and hypnotized by the latter.

