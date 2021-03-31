$ 9.59 Billion Worth “Content Marketing Software Market”, Led by Adobe, Salesforce, Hubspot, Alma Media, Curata, Newscred and more.

Content Marketing Software Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2023.

The Global Content Marketing Software Market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.12 Billion in 2018 to US$ 9.59 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period.

#Key Players-Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), HubSpot (US), Alma Media (Finland), Curata (US), NewsCred (US), Contently (US), Percolate (US), Sprinklr (US), ScribbleLive (Canada), PathFactory (Canada), Uberflip (Canada),SnapApp (US), OneSpot (US), Skyword (US), Kenscio (India), DivvyHQ (US), Scoop.it (US), BrandMaker (Germany), Mintent (Canada), Kapost (US), Wedia (France), Vendasta (Canada), and Annex Cloud (US).

Major growth drivers for the market include the growing adoption of content marketing software for personalized marketing, customer engagement, and social media, and an increasing use of omni channel message for enhancing customer experience.

Integration services involve analyzing the organization’s need, understanding the operational functionalities of the existing systems, and integrating value-added features as per the specific requirements of marketing teams of the organization.

Videos are most effective and engaging to target relevant prospects when it comes to interactive visual content. Videos help content marketers in creating a great impact on their targeted audience while storytelling. Video is now the content of choice as consumers prefer videos over text.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Content Marketing Software Market

4.2 Market By Component

4.3 Market By Organization Size

4.4 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Content Marketing Software for Personalized Marketing and Customer Engagement

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Omnichannel Message for Enhancing Customer Experience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skills of Marketers to Analyze Data From Multiple Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Interactive Visual Content By Marketers

5.2.3.2 Rising Use of Advanced Technologies for Accelerating Content Production

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Selecting Right Content Marketing Strategy for Meeting Rising Demands of Customers

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skills and Time Constraints Hinder Marketers to Provide Quality and Meaningful Content Consistently

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Skyword

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Kapost

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Contently

……….CONTINUED

