8K Technology Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

The global 8K technology market is expected to reach a market size of USD 117.55 Billion by 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report entitled ‘Global 8K technology Market’ by Emergen Research studies the global 8K technology market report analysis that provides an accurate estimation of the market size, regional landscape description, and revenue forecast over the projected timeframe. The report turns the spotlight on the major challenges faced by the key players in the global market and the growth strategies currently adopted by them.

Furthermore, the report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the 8K technology industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the 8K technology market on a global as well as regional scale.

Key market participants include Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., BOE Japan Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Sharp Corporation, Red.com LLC, and JVCKENWOOD Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 8K technology market on the basis of product, resolution, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Projector Television Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED) Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) Quantum Dot Liquid Crystal Displays (QD-LCD) Micro-LED Monitor & Notebook Camera

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) 7680 x 4320 8192 x 8192 8192 x 5120 8192 x 4320

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Hospitality Education Defense Retail Healthcare Sports Entertainment



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



