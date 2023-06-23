88 Temples, 750 Miles, Untold Gifts: Japan’s Shikoku Pilgrimage
Three weeks into my trek, as I ascended a steep path towards Yokomine-ji, the sixtieth of 88 temples alongside the Shikoku pilgrimage, I discovered myself enveloped by an unforgiving fog. Immediately, the colourful forest round me — principally pink cedar bushes and fern bushes — pale, leaving me in a world of muted grey. In a position to make out solely the faintest shapes within the surrounded bushes, I used to be satisfied that I’d stumbled into an eerie fairy story.
Quietly, within the distance, I started to listen to a refrain of small bells. Then, instantly, the social gathering of unintentional musicians got here into view: a big group of Japanese pilgrims who, coming towards me, all stopped neatly in line to let me stroll previous.
Inside an hour, the fog had begun to carry. Inside two, it was gone completely, changed by an equally unforgiving noon solar. Within the newfound readability of daylight, I started to marvel: Had the courteous band of fellow pilgrims existed solely in my thoughts?
The pilgrimage on Shikoku, the smallest of Japan’s 4 important islands, is a 750-mile route that hyperlinks 88 Buddhist temples, every of which claims a connection to Kukai, a celebrated monk — posthumously often called Kobo Daishi — who, after coming back from a visit to China within the ninth century, based one of many main faculties of Buddhism in Japan.
After Kukai’s demise in 835, wanderers started making pilgrimages to the websites on Shikoku that have been affiliated together with his life and work: his delivery and burial locations, the caves the place he meditated, the websites of assorted non secular rites. Later, these websites have been linked, and the temples and shrines have been formally numbered.
As is true with many modern-day pilgrimages, the ranks of Shikoku pilgrims — as soon as completely practitioners of Shingon Buddhism, one of many main faculties of Buddhism in Japan — have grown to incorporate vacationers with a extra various array of motivations. And so the regular succession of monks, clergymen and trustworthy Buddhists has given technique to younger folks on journeys of self-discovery, older hikers having fun with their retirement and even overseas guests like me, who know little of the language and customs however are drawn by the journey of the trek, by Shikoku’s breathtaking views and by its elegant classes on Japanese cultural heritage.
And the pilgrimage is simpler now than it was once. Though pilgrims historically accomplished the route on foot, guided bus excursions now carry many guests to the websites. (The purpose for many individuals, in any case, is to go to all 88 temples, to not endure the hardships of a 750-mile hike.) Others choose to take non-public automobiles, or to trek for a part of the best way and drive (or be pushed) for the remaining.
Even for nonreligious trekkers, essentially the most prized pilgrimage memento is a completely stamped nokyocho, or stamp guide. The books have devoted pages for all the temples, at every of which a clerk applies a number of stamps and some strokes of lovely calligraphy, made utilizing a conventional brush.
One scorching afternoon I met a middle-aged German couple who advised me this was the fourth time they’d launched into the Shikoku pilgrimage. I requested why they selected to return as an alternative of making an attempt different treks elsewhere on the earth. Throughout every pilgrimage, they mentioned, they found one thing completely completely different. And the meals is phenomenal, they added.
One other day, I walked for just a few hours behind two Japanese males by way of rice fields in Kochi Prefecture, which traces the island’s concavely curved southern coast. I finished at a relaxation hut alongside the best way and located the 2 males there, joined by two different males, all of them smoking and chatting.
In my restricted Japanese and their restricted English, they advised me that they have been all from Shikoku. Two of them stroll two days annually, whereas the opposite two journey by automotive, ferrying the baggage and becoming a member of the walkers on the temples to worship collectively.
“Wait, how lengthy will it take you to finish the entire pilgrimage then?” I requested.
One of many males threw his arms into the air. “Who is aware of? Many years!” he mentioned, they usually all laughed.
Wherever I went on the island, a way of peacefulness appeared to observe. In Shikoku, nearly with out fail, the folks I encountered have been variety. They appeared content material. Although I’m not a religious individual, the silence and the vastness of the panorama — and the warmheartedness of the folks I met — created an abiding aura of serenity.
One customized that distinguishes the folks of Shikoku is the follow of osettai, the act of giving presents to the pilgrims. These presents come within the type of meals, drink, trinkets, automotive rides, meals, a spot to sleep — even, at occasions, small sums of cash. Greater than as soon as I noticed drivers cease in the midst of the street at hand out goodies from their automotive home windows.
One night, after having been granted free lodging from a temple (which occurred twice), I heard a knock on the door of my hut. A younger lady, a temple assistant who spoke no English, bowed and handed me a slip of paper: “Miss Marta, you might be welcome to make use of the temple’s bathtub freed from cost,” it mentioned in Japanese.
In complete, over the course of my 28 days spent visiting all 88 temples, I used to be additionally given: 700 yen (about $5), 11 candies, seven small desserts, seven automotive rides, six mandarin oranges, 5 rice balls, three cookies, three goodies, three cups of inexperienced tea, two crackers, two mochi, two soda cans, two multipurpose cloths, two yuzu juice cartons, one yokan (a pink bean jelly snack), one bicycle (lent to me for half a day), one bag of steamed chestnuts, one bag of cherry tomatoes, one lunch and one bowl of home made udon.
The pilgrimage’s temples are scattered alongside the perimeter of the island — some close to the coast, and a few farther into the mountainous inside. Some are grouped collectively, and others are 50 miles aside.
As a pilgrim, I usually arose early — by 5:30 a.m., within the spring — and spent a full day on the street. About 80 p.c of the route is on asphalt, principally by way of open fields and small cities and previous stunning shoreline. I spent just a few days climbing up and down mountain peaks.
The fading of Japan’s rural inhabitants is dramatically evident on Shikoku. Younger folks have fled to the cities or to different islands that supply a greater high quality of life. My expertise confirmed as a lot: Practically all the younger folks I noticed have been within the capitals of the island’s 4 prefectures.
For breakfast and dinner, many pilgrims reap the benefits of home-cooked meals offered by most minshuku, or family-operated bed-and-breakfasts, and ryokan, conventional Japanese inns. These meals normally include rice, miso soup, fish and pickled greens. For lunch, relying on one’s location, comfort shops can present a fast chunk.
Despite the delectable meals, the beautiful vistas and the fascinating cultural histories, it was the folks I met who had the strongest impact on me.
At a hostel one night time I met Midori-san, a 71-year-old pilgrim who spoke no English. She confirmed me easy methods to behave at a big sentō, or public bathhouse.
As soon as, after I requested the 2 workers at a mountain temple’s stamp workplace if the temple provided free lodging, they replied that it didn’t. However, talking by way of a translator on my telephone, they provided to drive me to a spot the place I may camp in a close-by valley.
A number of days later, hoping to see the panorama from a unique viewpoint, I boarded a tiny ferry with a fellow pilgrim, Patricia, and went zigzagging for almost an hour in Uranouchi Bay. Patricia and I have been the one vacationers on board.
One very wet day, after strolling for a number of hours below a water-resistant however sweltering poncho, I made a decision to hitchhike to the subsequent temple, which was a few hours away. After I caught my thumb out on a busy street for a couple of minutes, a person in a beat-up van stopped. He spoke no English, as I discovered to be widespread on Shikoku, and I knew only some related phrases in Japanese. Nonetheless, because the previous van cautiously made its means up a winding street, we managed to trade just a few sentences.
I received the sensation that the scenario enormously amused him — and I used to be proved proper when he known as his spouse on an previous telephone and mentioned, with amusing, that he had picked up a foreigner who had grown determined below a torrential downpour.
Earlier than we parted methods, he requested me to repeat my identify, and wrote it down on the again of a receipt in katakana, a Japanese alphabet generally used for overseas phrases. “Ma-ru-ta,” he mentioned aloud, sounding out the characters. After which he was gone as rapidly as he’d appeared. Grateful for the favor, and grateful to be dry, I watched his truck vanish round a bend and turned towards the trail to the temple.
Comply with New York Instances Journey on Instagram and join our weekly Journey Dispatch publication to get skilled tips about touring smarter and inspiration to your subsequent trip. Dreaming up a future getaway or simply armchair touring? Try our 52 Locations to Go in 2023.