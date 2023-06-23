88 Temples, 750 Miles, Untold Gifts: Japan’s Shikoku Pilgrimage

Three weeks into my trek, as I ascended a steep path towards Yokomine-ji, the sixtieth of 88 temples alongside the Shikoku pilgrimage, I discovered myself enveloped by an unforgiving fog. Immediately, the colourful forest round me — principally pink cedar bushes and fern bushes — pale, leaving me in a world of muted grey. In a position to make out solely the faintest shapes within the surrounded bushes, I used to be satisfied that I’d stumbled into an eerie fairy story.

Quietly, within the distance, I started to listen to a refrain of small bells. Then, instantly, the social gathering of unintentional musicians got here into view: a big group of Japanese pilgrims who, coming towards me, all stopped neatly in line to let me stroll previous.

Inside an hour, the fog had begun to carry. Inside two, it was gone completely, changed by an equally unforgiving noon solar. Within the newfound readability of daylight, I started to marvel: Had the courteous band of fellow pilgrims existed solely in my thoughts?