82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill

VALLEY, Ala. (AP) — An 82-year-old Alabama lady was arrested for not paying a $77.80 trash invoice.

Court docket information present the Valley lady was arrested Sunday for not paying the rubbish service invoice that coated the months of June, July and August. She was charged with a misdemeanor offense of “failure to pay strong waste charges.”

The arrest of the octogenarian drew outrage on social media as criminalizing debt. A metropolis official mentioned the arrest got here after a number of makes an attempt to gather the invoice and a historical past of suspended service.

Town on Tuesday posted an announcement on Fb concerning the arrest. Officers mentioned code enforcement officers tried to contact her a number of occasions and left a door hanger at her dwelling. After she didn’t seem at a September court docket date for the quotation, an arrest warrant for “Failure to Pay-Trash was issued.”

Court docket information present that she was arrested in 2006 for not paying a $206.54 trash invoice. The case was later dismissed “upon compliance,” court docket information confirmed.

Valley Police Chief Mark Reynolds mentioned within the assertion that officers have been required to arrest her after a Justice of the Peace signed the warrant.

The girl “was handled respectfully by our officers within the efficiency of their duties and was launched on a bond as prescribed by the violation,” Reynolds mentioned.