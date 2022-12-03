82-year-old Alabama grandmother said she was told by police officers ‘not to cry’ after they arrested her for not paying her trash bill

Gentle Bar on Police Automotive – inventory pictureRandy Faris / Getty Photos

Martha Louis Menefield was arrested on Sunday after police mentioned she didn’t pay her trash invoice.

Menefield advised CBS 42 that she thought her payments had been paid and that she by no means obtained a discover or quotation.

Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds mentioned Menefield was handled with respect in the course of the arrest.

An 82-year-old lady in Alabama was arrested for failing to pay her trash invoice, police mentioned.

Martha Louis Minefield, a longtime resident of Valley, Alabama, was arrested on Sunday after she did not make funds for her trash service for the months of June, July, and August, in accordance with an announcement by Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

Code Enforcement tried to contact Menefield a number of instances and issued a quotation in August that suggested her to seem in courtroom on September 7, police mentioned. A warrant for Menefield’s arrest was subsequently issued after she failed to seem in courtroom, per officers.

Menefield, nonetheless, advised native information outlet CBS 42 that she was stunned when law enforcement officials got here to her residence on Sunday to arrest her.

The senior advised the outlet that she had by no means obtained any discover to seem in courtroom and that she thought the $77.80 invoice had already been paid as a result of her trash pickup was by no means suspended.

“I used to be upset as a result of I did not know why they might come and arrest me,” Menefield advised the outlet.

Menefield advised CBS 42 that she requested the officer, “how would you are feeling in the event that they got here and arrested your grandmama,” after he positioned {the handcuffs} on her and advised her to not cry.

“I am simply joyful my grandkids weren’t right here to see that,” Menefield advised CBS 42. “That might have upset them. I used to be so ashamed. And it has been bothering me.”

Within the press launch, police Chief Reynolds defended the arrest by saying Menefield was handled with respect.

“Whereas our officers can use their discretionary judgment on sure issues, the enforcement of an arrest warrant issued by the courtroom and signed by a Justice of the Peace, isn’t one in every of them,” Reynolds mentioned within the assertion. “Ms. Menefield was handled respectfully by our officers within the efficiency of their duties and was launched on a bond as prescribed by the violation.”

Menefield was launched on bond after spending a brief period of time being processed at Valley Police Division, in accordance with the police assertion.

“I used to be in a bit cage-like factor on the police station,” Menefield advised CBS 42. “And I mentioned ‘Y’all put me on this cage? You should be ashamed of your self.”

Learn the unique article on Insider