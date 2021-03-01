802.15.4 Chipset Market Growth by Global Key Players: ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, NXP Semiconductors NV

802.15.4 Chipset Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the 802.15.4 Chipset market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the 802.15.4 Chipset industry.

The 802.15.4 chipset market is expected to register a CAGR of 7%, over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The IEEEs 802.15.4 standard defines the MAC and physical layer of the network used by networking specifications, such as Zigbee, 6LoWPAN, Thread, WiSUN, and MiWi protocols. It is created to support low cost and low powered personal area networks.

Request for Free Sample Report @ (Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593036/802-15-4-chipset-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global 802.15.4 Chipset Market are ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Qorvo Inc., Marvell International Ltd, Nordic Semiconductors ASA, Microchip Technology Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Overview

Increasing Adoption of ZigBee Communication Protocol is Expected to Drive the Market Positively

– ZigBee is one of the most widely-used IEEE 802.15.4 technologies accounting for the majority of the market share among other communication protocols. Wireless sensor network, which is based on IoT and can be used for Machine to Machine communications, comprises the less power consuming, lightweight, and active sensor nodes for higher network performance, and ZigBee is the real-time application for the wireless sensor networks used for low-cost data and energy consumption characteristics.

– Moreover, the Zigbee Alliance reported increasing sales of ZigBee chipsets, especially in connected lighting, smart meters, and climate control and comfort automation. It is due to this increasing acceptance by end users, many technology giants are joining the alliance to create new products. The latest companies to join the coalition include Amazon, Apple, and Google, and continue to develop the adoption of a royalty-free, connectivity standard with a high emphasis on security.

– Zigbee uses low data rates, low power consumption on small packet devices, whereas Bluetooth uses higher data rates, higher power consumption on large packet devices. Zigbee networks support devices with longer range and more in number, as compared to Bluetooth networks whose range is small. Zigbees instant network joining time (30 milliseconds) is more suitable for critical applications, while Bluetooths longer joining time is 3 seconds. The advantages that ZigBee offer over Bluetooth, especially in automation, are expected to increase the market revenue of 802.15.4 chipset.

Competitive Landscape

The 802.15.4 chipset market is quite fragmented, with many domestic and international companies offering 802.15.4 based chipsets. In terms of market share, current players, such as STMicroelectronics NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Qualcomm Inc., occupy the majority of the market share. However, with the advancement in 802.15.4 based communication protocols, new players are increasing their market presence, thereby, expanding their business reach across the developing economies.

– February 2020 – NXP Semiconductors NV released the JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers that are aimed to deliver ultra-low-power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. With this, NXP expands the JN series of devices, the JN5189 and JN5188 are NXPs first to provide an integrated NFC NTAG, while supporting a wide operating temperature range from -40 ? to +125 ?.

– October 2019 – Qualcomm Inc. launched a development kit based on the Qualcomm QCA4020 multi-mode SoC that is certified by Amazons Alexa Voice Service (AVS) for AWS IoT Core connected device. The Qualcomm Home Hub 100 is an integrated hardware and software platform, designed to support multi-mode intelligent connectivity, with the QCA4020 SoC featuring 02.15.4-based technologies, including ZigBee and Thread.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global 802.15.4 Chipset market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the 802.15.4 Chipset market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the 802.15.4 Chipset industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593036/802-15-4-chipset-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

What the report purchase provides access to :

– Report in PDF format for all License types

– Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses

– Free analyst support for 6 months

– Free report update with the Corporate User License

– 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com