802.15.4 Chipset Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The 802.15.4 chipset market is expected to register a CAGR of 7%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Global 802.15.4 Chipset Market are ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Qorvo Inc., Marvell International Ltd, Nordic Semiconductors ASA, Microchip Technology Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. and Other

Industry News and Developments:

– February 2020 – NXP Semiconductors NV released the JN5189 and JN5188 IEEE 802.15.4 wireless microcontrollers that are aimed to deliver ultra-low-power connected intelligence for Zigbee 3.0 and Thread applications. With this, NXP expands the JN series of devices, the JN5189 and JN5188 are NXPs first to provide an integrated NFC NTAG, while supporting a wide operating temperature range from -40 _ to +125 _.

– October 2019 – Qualcomm Inc. launched a development kit based on the Qualcomm QCA4020 multi-mode SoC that is certified by Amazons Alexa Voice Service (AVS) for AWS IoT Core connected device. The Qualcomm Home Hub 100 is an integrated hardware and software platform, designed to support multi-mode intelligent connectivity, with the QCA4020 SoC featuring 02.15.4-based technologies, including ZigBee and Thread.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of ZigBee Communication Protocol is Expected to Drive the Market Positively

– ZigBee is one of the most widely-used IEEE 802.15.4 technologies accounting for the majority of the market share among other communication protocols. Wireless sensor network, which is based on IoT and can be used for Machine to Machine communications, comprises the less power consuming, lightweight, and active sensor nodes for higher network performance, and ZigBee is the real-time application for the wireless sensor networks used for low-cost data and energy consumption characteristics.

– Moreover, the Zigbee Alliance reported increasing sales of ZigBee chipsets, especially in connected lighting, smart meters, and climate control and comfort automation. It is due to this increasing acceptance by end users, many technology giants are joining the alliance to create new products. The latest companies to join the coalition include Amazon, Apple, and Google, and continue to develop the adoption of a royalty-free, connectivity standard with a high emphasis on security.

– Zigbee uses low data rates, low power consumption on small packet devices, whereas Bluetooth uses higher data rates, higher power consumption on large packet devices. Zigbee networks support devices with longer range and more in number, as compared to Bluetooth networks whose range is small. Zigbees instant network joining time (30 milliseconds) is more suitable for critical applications, while Bluetooths longer joining time is 3 seconds. The advantages that ZigBee offer over Bluetooth, especially in automation, are expected to increase the market revenue of 802.15.4 chipset.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Market Growth

– The ongoing technological advancements in various IEEE’s 802.15.4 based communication protocols create a lot of demand for better connectivity solutions for industrial automation applications, owing to the expanding trend of smart-cities and home automation in the region. These points are expected to increase the demand for 802.15.4 based chipsets in Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Korea.

– The demand for the IEEE 802.15.4 standard that is termed as a universally accepted standard for developers of smart city and IoT applications is expected to provide significant opportunities for chip manufacturers in the developing countries in Asia-Pacific.

– Moreover, India’s vision to transform 100 cities into smart cities is expected to create a massive demand for 802.15.4 chipsets in the smart homes sector. The Indian government even announced to expand the Smart Cities Mission to over 4,000 cities across the country, which is expected to account for the massive growth of the market in this region.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

