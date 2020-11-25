8 things you should know about Ahsoka Tano before he hit the show

We’ve known for a few months: Ahsoka Tano is about to make his comeback in the Star Wars universe, played by Rosario Dawson. Since episode 3 of season 2 of The Mandalorian, we’ve known that it was going to appear on the Disney + series very soon. In this article, we come back to eight things you should know about Ahsoka Tano. To find out who Bo-Katan, who appeared in Episode 3, is going to read our article about her.

Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan

Although she has never appeared in live-action Star Wars films, Ahsoka Tano is a character familiar to fans of the license created by George Lucas. She made her first appearance in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ahsoka Tano is a Togruta from the planet Shili, born -38 before the Battle of Yavin (A New Hope). She was 14 when the events of The Clone Wars began. Portrayed as the padawan of Anakin Skywalker from the start, the character was created with one purpose in mind: to explain Anakin’s transformation between attack of the clones and revenge of the Sith. It was Master Yoda who asked Ahsoka Tano to be Anakin’s padawan. The wisest master on the Jedi Council wanted to strengthen Anakin’s sense of responsibility with this assignment. Difficult at first, due to their respective characters (Anakin is extremely proud, Ahsoka impetuous and lively), but the relationships between the master and his padawan will develop into mutual affection.

She left the Jedi Order

Although she never really gave up her ties to power and the Jedi, Ahsoka Tano left the Jedi Order. In fact, at the end of season five of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano is falsely accused of committing a horrific attack in the Jedi Temple that caused the deaths of many Jedi and Padawan. Hunted in the shallows of Coruscant, she is finally arrested and banished from the order pending trial. Just to be convinced of his innocence, Anakin Skywalker leads the investigation and brings evidence to the Jedi Council that Ahsoka Tano was not responsible for the attack. Aware of her mistake, the Jedi Council resigns and offers Ahsoka Tano to return to the order, which she refuses. This event will have dire consequences for Anakin Skywalker, who will never really forgive the Jedi Council for making this gross mistake. Despite her departure from the Order, Ahsoka Tano will have very close relationships with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as the Jedi in general, as she will keep her lightsabers and seek advice from Yoda.

His connections to Yoda

In The Mandalorian, Mando brings the child to Ahsoka Tano. What the Mandalorian does not know is that Ahsoka Tano is closely related to another member of the child species: Master Yoda. As we’ve seen earlier, not only was it Yoda who made Ahsoka Tano the padawan of Anakin Skywalker, but it was also that the Jedi Master feels deeply guilty about Ahsoka Tano’s departure from the Order. Jedi. In Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka Tano turns to Yoda for advice after discovering that Darth Vader is, in truth, Anakin Skywalker, with whom she was very closely related, and explains how to destroy Darth Vader. When we know all of this, we can’t wait to see how she will react when she sees the child.

She knows Chewbacca

In the Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano met the Wookiee Chewbacca before becoming Han Solo’s travel companion. She is captured by a Trandhoshan hunter (that species of reptile known to Star Wars fans) and meets the Wookiee. This little anecdote may seem trivial in the story of Ahsoka Tano. Given that The Mandalorian takes place between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, thus serving to bridge the gap between the original trilogy and Disney’s postlogy, one can imagine Ahsoka Tano could re-cross the route of his former companion in misfortune.

His relationship with Bo-Katan Kryze

As with Ahsoka Tano, season two of The Mandalorian is an opportunity for Star Wars fans to see the first live-action incarnation of the Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze. It was she who created Din Djarin in the footsteps of Ahsoka Tano, whom she has known for a long time since they met during the events of The Clone Wars. The two warriors fought together against Darth Maul, who had appointed himself head of Mandalore after the Death Watch clan rallied in exchange for military support from the Shadow Collective.

Ahsoka Tano and Order 66

Although Ahsoka Tano left the Jedi Order, he continued to fight under the banner of the Republic during the Clone Wars. When Palpatine launched Order 66, the clones under her command attacked her. However, she manages to survive and pretends to be dead. She then lives in hiding and hides from the Empire by becoming a mechanic on the planet Thabeska, where she calls herself Ashla. But its cover is damaged when it is forced to use the Force. She then becomes the target of the inquisitors. (Note that despite some differences, there are great similarities between the underground life of Ahsoka Tano and that of Cal Kestis, the main character in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, which was released in 2019 and part of the canon of the Star Wars universe.) Determined to help the Rebellion, Ahsoka Tano has frequent opportunities to play in Star Wars Rebels along with the Ghost crew.

Ahsoka Tano and the Ghost Crew

In Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka Tano is very active in the rebellion. Ahsoka initially responds to the code name Fulcrum, believing that all rebel cells must work together and act in a coordinated manner. She fights with the Ghost crew many times, battling enemies as iconic as her former master, Anakin Skywalker, who has since become Darth Vader, in a titanic battle to say the least. At the end of the final episode of The Rebels, four years after the Battle of Endor, which completes the return of the Jedi, Ahsoka Tano meets again with one of the ghost crews, the Mandalorian Sabine Wren, to set out on Finding Esra who disappeared during the Battle of Lothal. In other words, when Din meets Djarin Ahsoka Tano for the first time, everything indicates that Sabine Wren will continue to accompany her and that they will be looking for Ezra, who could likely appear in the next few seasons of The Mandalorian.

She risks dying in The Mandalorian

Yes, you’ve read that correctly. A scene from The Rise of Skywalker shows the worst for Ahsoka Tano’s character. Indeed, when Rey confronts Emperor Palpatine, she hears the voices of many deceased Jedi: Master Yoda, Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jin, but also Kanan (the Jedi) the Occupation of the spirit who sacrificed himself) and Ahsoka Tano … the character has a high chance of dying in The Mandalorian …