8 Richest Victoria’s Secret Models – A Guide to the Top Runway Queens!!

Victoria’s Secret is a popular store for lingerie, and its models are some of the most famous people in the world. These women make a lot of money, but who are they and how much do they make? In this article, we take a look at the top 8 richest Victoria’s Secret models and learn about their incomes.

A Guide to the 8 Richest Victoria’s Secret Models

1. Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima is a model and actress who is well known for her appearances in fashion magazines and commercials. She was born in Brazil and began modeling at the age of 16. She has since appeared in many popular magazines, including Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, and GQ.

Lima has also starred in several movies, including The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. In 2014, she became the first woman to be named Maxim magazine’s “Woman of the Year.” Adriana Lima has a whopping net worth of $85 million, as of now, making her the Richest Victoria’s Secret model in the world.

2. Kendall Jenner

One of the hottest supermodels of all time, Kendal Jenner holds the second position in the list of the Richest Victoria’s Secret Models with a massive net worth of $56 million.

Kendall Jenner is one of the most famous and well-known celebrities in the world. She has been featured in many magazines, commercials, and even movies. She is also a model and is often photographed for fashion magazines. Kendall is known for being very beautiful and for her stylish clothing choices.

3. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is estimated to have a net worth of $34 million. She started her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and quickly became one of the most popular models in the world. She has appeared in many major fashion campaigns, including for Versace, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Along with modeling, Gigi has also had a successful music career. She has released two albums and has starred in several music videos. Her latest album, “The Feel Good Project”, was released in 2017 and reached number one on the Billboard charts.

4. Liu Wen

The next name on the list of the Richest Victoria’s Secret Models in the world is Liu Wen. This Chinese fashion model is known for its whopping net worth of $31 million. has been described as “the most beautiful woman in the world” by Forbes. Liu Wen has also been featured in campaigns for brands such as L’Oreal and Uniqlo.

Her beauty has earned her the title of “China’s Angel.” She has appeared in numerous commercials, music videos, and film roles.

5. Alessandra Ambrosio

With a massive net worth of $30 million, Alessandra Ambrosio holds the fifth position on the list of the Richest Victoria’s Secret Models. Alessandra Ambrosio is one of the most popular and accomplished models in the world. She has worked with some of the biggest names in fashion, including Versace and Gucci. Ambrosio is also known for her gorgeous features and stunning looks.

This Italian model and actress is best known for her work in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Ambrosio has also starred in several movies, most notably “The Game” and “Queen of the Desert”.

6. Lily Aldrige

Lily Aldridge is one of the most in-demand models in the world and has a net worth of $24 million. Her striking features and unique look have made her one of the most recognizable models of our time.

She is most known for her work in the fashion industry and has appeared in campaigns for major fashion brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Miu Miu. In 2015, she was ranked No. 8 on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid models.

7. Jasmine Tookes

Let’s move on to the next famous name, which is none other than Jasmine Tookes. This American model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel has a net worth of $17 million. In 2006, she made her first appearance on the television show “The City”. She has since appeared in several films and television shows.

In 2013, she became the first black woman to appear on the cover of British Vogue. Tookes is also an entrepreneur and has launched her own line of clothing and beauty products. French Vogue named her as one of its 10 New faces from fall/winter 2012-2013 Fashion Week.

8. Taylor Hill

Last but not the least name on the list of the Richest Victoria’s Secret Models is Taylor Hill. With a net worth of $13 million, Taylor Hill was the youngest model on their rotation at the age of 18 when she walked at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

A former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Taylor Hill appeared in the brand’s annual fashion show from 2014 to 2018. She has also appeared as a face of leading fashion magazines like Elle, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Conclusion

Here are the top 8 richest Victoria’s Secret models. We hope you have enjoyed the list and found it needful. However, it is also important to note that many of these models work very hard for their wealth – they don’t just sit on their couches all day and take pictures. These women are incredibly talented and know how to market themselves well.

