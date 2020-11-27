8 books worth taking advantage of on Black Friday discounts

They can be a nice Christmas present – for you, for others or just because.

Black Friday takes place this Friday, November 27th.

This year, many brands have taken advantage of the Black Friday season to launch authentic multi-day (or weekly) campaigns with discounts worth taking advantage of – and books are no exception.

In a particularly difficult year for the industry, it pays to buy a book as a Christmas present – or just enjoy it because it’s a great way to spend some time on your days at home.

There are currently many shops and publishers with special discounts. Some run specific promotions with a specific job in mind, others run more general campaigns. For example, this is the case with Wook, which is currently running a specific campaign.

NiT found eight great book options on Black Friday that are worth buying and that are offered at discounted prices. Click on the gallery to get to know them.