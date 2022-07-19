Video games have come a long way since their console days, with story-driven titles dominating the market. These games are based on a story. Players can follow the story as it unfolds, or they can choose to make choices that affect the course of the game. Whatever path players take, the game will always be unique because no two playthroughs are ever the same. Most games in this genre are RPG (role-playing game) style games. The player controls a character and interacts with other characters to progress the story. Here’re mentioned the 8 best story video games of all time.

1. Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight is one of the best story-driven video games that you can play. It is a sequel to the 2011 game Batman: Arkham City and it follows the story of Batman as he battles the Joker and his allies. The game is full of action and adventure and it is extremely well-made.

If you are a fan of superhero movies or video games, then you should definitely play Batman: Arkham Knight. It is one of the best examples of how to combine these two genres and make a great game.

2. Final Fantasy 6

Final Fantasy 6 is one of the best story video games of all time. The story is compelling and the characters are well-developed.

It is engaging and interactive, thus making you feel like you are part of the story as you play through the game. Final Fantasy 6 is a classic game that is still enjoyable today. If you are looking for a great story-driven video game, look no further than Final Fantasy 6.

3. GTA 5

Video games have become an integral part of many people’s lives. Whether you are a gamer yourself or just enjoy watching others play, there are plenty of great story-driven video games out there.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the best options to watch out for. It is full of action and adventure, and it will keep you engrossed from beginning to end.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is a highly anticipated video game that is set in Los Santos, a fictional city in Southern California. The player controls one of three characters – Michael, Franklin, or Trevor – and completes missions to earn money and increase their status in the city.

4. Gone Home

Gone Home is a story-driven video game that was released in 2016. It was developed by The Fullbright Company, a studio based in Portland, Oregon.

The game is set in the fictional Oregon town of Kismet, which was abandoned after a family member died. The player controls protagonist Amy as she explores the town and tries to discover what happened to the people who lived there.

Gone Home is an atmospheric and suspenseful, making it one of the best story video games of all time. It has received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised its immersive world, and enigmatic plot.

5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

One of the best story video games of all time is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. This game is set in the Star Wars universe and follows the story of a young Jedi named Jaden Korr. Jaden must fight against the evil empire and save the galaxy from corruption.

The graphics in this game are second to none, and the story is engaging. The gameplay is also challenging, but relatively easy to learn. The characters are well-developed and the plot is exciting. Overall, this game is a must-play for fans of Star Wars or story-driven video games.

6. God of War

God of War is one of the most well-known story-driven video games. It is set in a world full of gods and monsters, and it tells the story of Kratos, a man who has been forced to fight against his own family. Kratos is one of the most powerful characters in the game, and he can use his strength to defeat his opponents.

The story is so well written that it makes up for any graphic content. God of War is one of the best story-driven video games out there, and it will leave you feeling excited and involved in the game world.

7. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is one of the best story-driven video games that you can play. It is a fantastic game that has amazing graphics and an interesting story.

The game is set in 1912 and it tells the story of Nathan Drake, a thief who has to save the world from a powerful corporation. The game has amazing graphics and a well-crafted story.

If you are a fan of action games, then you should definitely consider playing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. It is one of the best story-driven video games that you can play.

8. Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus is one of the most memorable story-driven video games ever made. It follows the journey of a young man who must travel to colossi and slay them with his sword in order to save his loved one.

Shadow of the Colossus is a very challenging game, but it is also very rewarding. Players who are able to complete the game will be rewarded with an emotional and cathartic experience. This game is a must-play for anyone who loves story-driven games or action-adventure games.

Conclusion

When it comes to video games, there are a lot of choices available. But which ones are the best? In this article, we have compiled eight of the best story video games of all time for you to try out. These games will take you on an exciting journey through different worlds and offer up some challenging gameplay that will leave you wanting more. So what are you waiting for? Start playing one of these amazing video games today!

