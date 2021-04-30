-700 € on the 55 “Philips 55OLED705 4K OLED TV + PHILIPS TAB5305 Soundbar worth 200 € free

The arrival of OLED screens has revolutionized the world of televisions. Since their democratization, the latter remain a real step towards ever more beautiful image quality. If you want to change your TV to accompany the release of next generation video game consoles, know that the price of the Philips OLED TV 55OLED705 drops by € 700 while you offer a free Philips soundbar.

A good TV always enhances a video game experience. With a 55 “4K screen, this 139cm Android TV could be enough of a appeal to hang in your living room. Thin, with a practically frameless design, all supported by a very thin stand. A godsend for those who Those looking for it On the technical side, the Philips 55OLED705 has a homemade P5 picture engine that “creates an image that is as eye-catching as your favorite content,” with “the details noticeably gaining depth.” The colors are said to be bright and natural described skin colors.

The Philips 55OLED705 also benefits from the advantages of Dolby Vision and Ambilight technologies on three sides. Intelligent LEDs around the television react to screen content and create impressive lighting. The audio is provided by the now famous Dolby Atmos technology. High-end picture and sound that offer an incomparable experience. Since the Philips 55OLED705 is an Android TV, it would like to be connected. Thanks to the integrated voice command remotely, you can access the various platforms available as well as the applications of the Play Store.

The Philips 55OLED705 is designed to deliver a sublimated experience. It therefore offers you a first-class display, whether you are a cinephile, a series fan or a seasoned gamer. Use the scanning frequency of 100 Hz, but also the full connectivity: 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and 1 RJ-45 Ethernet port. This OLED television is compatible with the VESA 300 x 300 mm standard and can be hung on the wall to save space.

And at the end of a spontaneously good plan, the price of the Philips 55OLED705 drops by 700 €. In addition, a PHILIPS TAB5305 soundbar worth € 199.99 is free with every purchase. A shock duo for an extraordinary TV experience. The Philips 55OLED705 normally costs € 1999 and is now € 1299 (-35%).

