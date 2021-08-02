70 percent of adults in the US vaccinated | free press

Despite ample supplies and vaccination incentives, US President Joe Biden missed his July vaccination target of 70 percent of all adults. But now it’s time.

Washington (AP) – The United States has reached a vaccination target announced about a month late by US President Joe Biden. As of Monday, 70 percent of all adults had received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from the CDC.

Actually, this figure should already have been reached on Independence Day on July 4. At the time, however, the target was missed despite numerous vaccination incentives and a large supply of vaccines.

Cyrus Shahpar, who is responsible for the Corona data at the White House, wrote on Twitter of a “milestone”.

In the US, nearly 50 percent of the population of about 330 million people have so far been fully vaccinated and about 58 percent have received at least the first injection.

Given the rapidly increasing number of new corona infections, significantly more people in the US have recently been vaccinated again. The vaccination campaign had stalled since June and only about half a million injections were administered per day. However, the trend has now been reversed by the new corona wave, which is attributed to the highly contagious delta variant.