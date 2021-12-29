70 euros discount on this excellent electric scooter

Given the current health crisis, taking public transport is not good and we bring you the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S, an electric scooter that allows you to easily go to work or to class.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S: good performance at a low price

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S is one of the brand’s newest electric scooters and the latter has received many improvements over the previous model. It is not the entry-level model, but the mid-range, as it is just above the Essential and replaces the excellent M365 as a reminder.

Here are the various improvements you’ll see if you had the old version:

more efficient braking system stronger lighting for better visibility reinforced tires to avoid punctures better grip of the LCD screen

In terms of performance, thanks to its powerful 500 W motor, it easily reaches 25 km / h, which is the regulated top speed. Even if this speed is not exceeded, the faster motor enables better responsiveness.

After all, the autonomy of this small car is 30 kilometers on a single charge.

Xiaomi had launched the Mi Electric Scooter 1S at a price of 449.99 euros, currently with this bargain you can order it for 379.99 euros. You will not experience any nasty surprises with this model. Another Xiaomi product is also in the promotion, it is the connected bracelet Mi Smart Band 6.

Why let yourself be seduced?

Good autonomy. Good improvements compared to the M365 responsive engine

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.