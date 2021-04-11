7 things to remember about the manga’s grand finale

Attack on Titan started in 2009 and has just finished its last chapter. A chapter full of emotions. We come back with you to everything you should remember from the last chapter of one of the best manga of the last fifteen years. If you are not reading the manga but are watching the anime, we remind you that the release date of the second part of the fourth season was recently announced.

1 / The end of Eren

The last picture of the previous chapter left no doubt about Eren’s fate: we saw Mikasa kiss the impetuous young man after he had cut off his head. Even so, some fans continued to hope that Eren would survive to the last moment. In chapter 139 the fate of the hero is sealed: he is actually dead.

2 / Eren’s real plan

For several chapters, Eren has initiated the Great Earthworks aimed at exterminating humanity in order to protect the inhabitants of the Isle of Paradise. Hajime Isayama had made a real turning point: from the protagonist, Eren became the main opponent of the manga. Before Eren began the Great Earthworks, he had shared his true intentions with his friends before erasing that discussion from their minds. Eren dead, the memories of these familiarities return to you: Eren’s goal was to enable the Eldians to stop the great earthworks by killing him and thus to be considered the savior of humanity. A fate not dissimilar to that of Itachi Uchiwa in Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto.

3 / A tragic love story

In Volume 28, Eren had very harsh words towards Ermin and Mikasa. He had explicitly stated that he had always hated his adoptive sister, whose bondage, apparently inherent in the Ackerman clan, had disgusted him. However, Eren confesses to Armin that it was a lie: The truth is that the young man is in love with Mikasa, and the idea that she will end her life with another man makes him very sad. Three years after her death, Mikasa continues to visit the grave of the man she loves.

4 / A world without titans

Eren’s death brought the end of the titans. Not only are the Prime Titans gone, but all men who turned into living Titans have regained their human appearance. A particularly positive ending for some characters like Connie who can find his mother. By creating a world without a titan, Eren has kept the promise he made at the beginning of the manga: to exterminate all titans.

5 / Armin, a hero in everyone’s eyes

So that Mikasa Eren can discreetly remove his head, Armin takes responsibility for the death of his friend. He explains to the inhabitants of the continent that he killed Eren Jäger and stopped the major earthworks. This gesture will have a big impact as the scouting battalion members who took part in the fall of Eren will not be in the smell of holiness on the Isle of Paradise.

6 / Peace is still a long way off

As everyone knows, before the reconnaissance battalion members went to the mainland, the Isle of Paradise was deeply pro-hunter. Eren’s death deprived the Isle of Heaven of the support of the Titans. We learn that the clan that holds the Eldian Nation have reinforced the armament of the Isle of Paradise. When peace is still a long way off, however, the forces are more balanced. Indeed, the continent has been decimated by the great earthworks. If the Isle of Paradise fears the threat to the continent, it is too weak to attack the ancient nation.

7 / The return of the heroes

Three years after the major earthworks, the exploration battalion returns to the Eldian Nation, where Mikasa is waiting for them. If they appear heroes to the world, this is not so much the case on Paradise Island, where they are mostly viewed as traitors. However, Queen Historia is doing her best to reconcile the various Eldian factions. The members of the exploration battalion, sent by the continent as envoys for the country, return home and tell their story. A story that will undoubtedly begin with these words: “On that day mankind remembered …”