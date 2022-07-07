The 7 Best HBO Max Documentaries To Watch Out For!!

There’s no denying that HBO’s non-fictional shows used to be very much at the titillating end of the spectrum, be it Sex and the City, Succession, or Six Feet Under. While the iconic burst of static shows typically evokes HBO’s acclaimed scripted fare, its modern documentary comes with an equal and sometimes even greater level of quality.

HBO Max is a great way to discover new documentaries that you may have never heard of before. With so many different documentaries to choose from, this platform has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for documentaries about history, science, nature, or anything else, HBO will get you covered.

Here are 7 of the best ones available on the streaming service.

A Guide to the 7 Best HBO Max Documentaries



1. I’ll be Gone In the Dark

I’ll be Gone In the Dark is one of the best HBO Max documentaries that tell the story of the search for the Golden State Killer. The documentary is based on the book of the same name by true-crime writer Michelle McNamara.

The documentary follows McNamara’s investigation into the Golden State Killer, a serial killer who terrorized California in the 1970s and 1980s. The film includes interviews with detectives, victims, and family members of the victims. It also includes never-before-seen police footage and audio recordings of the killer himself.

I’ll be Gone In the Dark is a fascinating look at one of America’s most notorious killers. It’s a must-watch for any fan of true crime.

2. McMillion$

This HBO documentary offers an in-depth look into the scam that once brought the famous golden arches into disrepute. It involves the man who helped to crack the case, the special agent, Doug Mathews.

This character fills in the gaps in a gripping tale of corporate corruption that deservedly picked up five Emmy nods.

3. Murder on Middle Beach

One of the best and must-watch HBO Max Documentaries is Murder on Middle Beach. This documentary tells the story of two brothers who were found dead on a remote beach in Oregon in 1984. The murder has never been solved, and the mystery continues to fascinate audiences.

The documentary includes interviews with the families of the victims, as well as investigators who continue to work on the case. It also features footage of the crime scene and some of the most dramatic courtroom scenes ever captured on film.

Murder on Middle Beach will keep you glued to your screen all evening long. If you haven’t watched it yet, don’t wait any longer – it’s definitely one of the best HBO Max Documentaries available.

4. Phoenix Rising

Phoenix Rising is all about the story of the rise and fall of one of the largest organized crime syndicates in American history. The film covers the period from the early 1990s to 2006, when law enforcement officials successfully shut down the operation.

It features interviews with key players in the case, as well as footage of some of the most dramatic courtroom scenes ever filmed. Phoenix Rising is a gripping movie that will leave you riveted until the very end.

5. Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump

There’s no doubt that the news media has a negative impact on society. However, there are also many positive stories that can be told. One such story is Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump.

KPVM Pahrump is a small town in Nevada that was hit hard by the recession. The town was forced to cut its budget, and the local news station was one of the casualties. However, through perseverance and hard work, the station was able to return to the airwaves and start reporting on the positive aspects of life in Pahrump.

The documentary Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump tells the story of how this small town fought back against adversity and restored its reputation. It is an inspirational tale that shows what is possible when people come together to do something great.

6. The Lady and the Dale

Counted among the best HBO Max Documentaries, The Lady and the Dale follows the story of Barbara and her family who live in a small town in England that is slowly being taken over by the Dale Valley National Park.

The park is supposed to be a beautiful place where people can go to enjoy nature, but Barbara and her family are constantly harassed by the park rangers and police. The rangers try to force them out of their home, and the police threaten to arrest them if they don’t stop protesting.

The Lady and the Dale is a fascinating documentary that shows the consequences of government intervention in our everyday lives. It’s an excellent example of how documentaries can change our perspective on important issues.

7. Exterminate All the Brutes

If you’re looking for the best HBO Max Documentaries, look no further than “Exterminate All the Brutes.” This documentary is based on an American team of scientists and engineers who are working to develop a new weapon that can kill all kinds of pests, including mosquitoes.

“Exterminate All the Brutes” is full of fascinating information about mosquito science and technology. You’ll learn about the methods used to kill mosquitoes and how this new weapon could be used to fight other types of insect pests. The documentary also features interviews with experts in the field, so you’ll get a complete picture of what’s happening here.

So if you’re looking for an exciting and informative HBO Max Documentary, “Exterminate All the Brutes” is definitely worth watching.

Conclusion

That’s all about it!! HBO Max is a great resource for documentaries, both old and new. Whether you’re looking for something to watch on a lazy Sunday afternoon or want to dive into some fascinating stories that are relevant today, HBO Max has got you covered.

From political dramas to historical tales, there’s something for everyone on HBO Max. So whether you’re a movie buff or just enjoy learning about different cultures and histories, HBO Max Documentaries are worth checking out!

