7 best defensive bases for Town Hall 14 in Clash of Clans (2022)

Conflict of Clans enjoys an avid fan following globally, with gamers enjoying the title every day. The sport has greater than 50 crores with a powerful 4.6-star ranking on the Google Play Retailer, that includes a top-notch multiplayer and strategy-making idea.

Gamers can improve their city halls to unlock higher buildings, troops, spells, heroes, and different fascinating in-game gadgets. Avid gamers have the choice to customise their village to make it unbeatable in opposition to different gamers’ assaults.

On this article, we mentioned the seven greatest defensive bases that gamers in City Corridor 14 can set as their main base.

High defensive bases for City Corridor 14 in Conflict of Clans

7) Farming Defensive Base

This City Corridor 14 base is primarily used for farming, however because of the strategic deployment of defenses, it might additionally function a wonderful defensive base. The bottom has essential buildings like City Corridor, Darkish Elixir Storage, and Clan Citadel in the midst of the map to guard them from looters. Gamers who wish to use the bottom in clan wars in Conflict of Clans can save Darkish Elixir Storage with a protection like Eagle Artilary or Inferno Tower.

6) Hybrid Defensive Base

That is one other hybrid base with nice defensive deployment. The bottom has an equal variety of defenses positioned in all 4 instructions to remove troops with decrease HP or after they get scattered from Heroes main them. Traps like large bombs are positioned in several wall openings to deal heavy harm to troops infiltrating the bottom.

5) Trophy Pushing Defensive Base

This base is appropriate for gamers trying to push their trophies to the Legend League or different larger leagues in Conflict of Clans. The bottom provides a string of defenses in well-balanced positions. Gamers can contemplate this defensive base an anti-3-star and gained’t lose many trophies. Clashers are advisable to maintain their X-Bows to air and floor targets to deal harm to each air and floor troops.

4) Anti-Air Base

This City Corridor 14 is an anti-air base. It covers air defenses with buildings which have extra HPs to deal extra harm to air troops, like dragons and balloons. Therefore, it’s simple for air defenses to take down air troops and cease them from demolishing the entire base.

3) Anti 2 Star Base

That is an anti-2 star base, which implies that a lot of the base’s assaults are stopped at a single star. The city corridor is guarded within the centre by a well-placed lure to entice the troops away. To cease the opponent at a single star, the defences are unfold throughout the map.

2) Scattershot Defensive Base

Hybrid bases work the perfect in Conflict Of Clans with distinctive defensive talents. The bottom consists of defences akin to scattershot and eagle artillery, that are positioned within the centre of the map to cowl the vast majority of the map and repeatedly cut back troops’ HP. It aids different defences akin to archer towers and canons in fully flushing out troops and profitable the battle.

1) X-Bow Defensive Base

In Conflict of Clans, the Hybrid Base is the perfect defensive base that gamers can use as their main defensive base in opposition to most opponent assaults. The bottom’s defences, such because the Inferno Tower and X-Bows, are strategically positioned in attacking positions to deal essentially the most harm to the troops. It assists different defences, akin to archer towers and canons, in fully flushing out troops.



