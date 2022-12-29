67-Year-Old Ugandan Man Who Has 102 Children And 568 Grandchildren Says This Is Why He’s Done Having Kids

A 67-year-old Ugandan father of 102 kids has lastly determined that he’s carried out having children.

Based on the Every day Mail, Musa Hasahya is married to 12 girls, they usually collectively have 568 grandchildren.

“I married one lady after one other. How can a person be happy with one lady,” Hasahya stated, in response to The Solar. In Uganda, polygamy is authorized.

The farmer needs to make sure he can present sufficient meals for everybody. So he’s requested his wives use some type of contraception to assist because the prices of caring for his humongous household don’t value the identical as they as soon as did.

“My earnings has change into more and more decrease over time resulting from rising dwelling prices, and my household has grown more and more bigger,” he shared.

Alongside along with his wives, one-third of Hasahya’s kids, aged between 6 and 51, reside on his farm with him. All of the wives keep in a single home so he can control them, in order that they don’t go away him for one more man.

His youngest spouse, Zulaika, the mom of 11 of his 102 kids, is on board along with his choice.

“I’m not having any extra kids. I’ve seen the dangerous monetary state of affairs and am now taking the contraception tablet,” she stated.

Hopefully, the farmer doesn’t plant any extra seeds.