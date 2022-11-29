65-year-old Vietnamese ‘drug queen’ arrested after years on the run as international fugitive

Vũ Hoàng Oanh, a drug lord thought-about one in every of Vietnam’s greatest “drug queens,” was arrested after evading seize in a collection of busts for over 4 years.

Also called Oanh Hà, the 65-year-old lady ran a transnational drug trafficking ring that moved tons of of kilograms of heroin, methamphetamine and ecstasy into Vietnam. She is the sister of Dung Hà, a infamous feminine crime boss who was assassinated in 2000 by Năm Cam, one other high-profile felony whom Dung beforehand labored with.

On Nov. 22, the Ministry of Public Safety introduced that Oanh, additionally needed by Interpol, was arrested overseas on Sept. 23 in an operation that lasted greater than 5 weeks and concerned greater than 100 cops and troopers. Throughout the raid, 131 kilograms (roughly 289 kilos) of medication have been seized. Twenty-eight different folks have been arrested between September and October.

Her crime ring was first busted in Could 2018, which led to the arrest of seven folks and the seizure of 39 packs of heroin, 30 kilograms of methamphetamine and 100,000 ecstasy capsules. Nonetheless, Oanh managed to flee and flee the nation.

Regardless of being a world fugitive, Oanh was in a position to recruit younger criminals to maintain her transnational ring alive from the Golden Triangle space to Vietnam’s busiest cities, together with Ho Chi Minh Metropolis and the northern metropolis of Hai Phong, in response to authorities.

The drug traffickers would cover medication inside automobile engines and ship them to Ho Chi Minh Metropolis. They have been then transported to Pham The Anh, director of the Sky Home Import, Export and Buying and selling firm, to be despatched into Hai Phong.

Anh was additionally amongst these arrested. Police seized two vehicles and a couple of kg of medication within the arrest.

Featured Picture by way of PhoBolsaTV

