61% of Portuguese people did not read any books in 2020

This is the result of a survey that speaks of “considerable social inequalities in access to culture”.

The preference for physical books continues.

In 2020, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation commissioned a survey on Portuguese cultural practices from the Institute of Social Sciences at the University of Lisbon. One of the most important conclusions is that 61 percent of the country’s citizens did not read a book this year.

The survey was conducted on a universe of two thousand people. She comes to the conclusion that there are “significant social inequalities in access to culture”, according to Agência Lusa, quoted by “Renascença”. The main exclusion factors are poor schooling and scarce economic resources.

In terms of reading, for example, the numbers are well below neighboring Spain. According to known data, only 38 percent of Spaniards said they had not read any books in 2020. A trend that also continues to be confirmed is the preference for books in physical form. Only 10 percent of Portuguese respondents have read a digital book.

Novels account for 46 percent of the books read in Portugal – this category is more popular with women. Other data suggests that young people aged 15-24 enjoy reading the least, probably because they read most for study or schoolwork.

The results of the investigation were presented this Wednesday, February 16th. Learn more about Portuguese cultural practices at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation website.