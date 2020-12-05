61% discount on this Amazon Echo Dot Pack (3rd generation) + 2 Philips Hue E27 White Bulbs

With all of the connected objects accumulating around your home, you may find it difficult to take full advantage of them. If you manage them individually, you can lose valuable time that you can invest in yourself or your loved ones. The solution is simple: delegate all the tasks that burden you to the AI. In this regard, please note that this Amazon Echo Dot Pack (3rd generation) + 2 Philips Hue E27 White Bulbs is being sold with a 61% discount.

the complete package to simplify daily life

The new Echo Dot has a new built-in speaker and design. In an anthracite color, the device weighs 480.0 g and measures 10.4 x 11 x 10.4 cm. It works with Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence. Equipped with 4 long-range microphones, the device can record your voice anywhere in the room. Without moving a finger, you can play music, get the latest news, check weather information and much more. By purchasing compatible Echo devices, you can connect every room in your home. In addition, this model is connected to various music platforms such as Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, etc.

The new third generation Echo Dot can of course make hands-free calls. You can call other people using an Echo device or the Alexa application, and soon Skype. You also have the option to control other connected devices in your house. Just by voice, you can turn on the lights, turn on your coffee maker, etc. You can also use the hundreds of capabilities that Alexa offers. This includes some cool features that you can use to learn how to cook recipes, play games like Akinator, etc.

Make everyday life easier for yourself with this Amazon Echo Dot + 2 Philips Hue E27 White Bulbs package for only € 34.99 instead of € 89.99. You are also entitled to a two-year manufacturer’s guarantee. (You might also be interested in these great Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones. Note that they currently retail at € 169.99 instead of € 299.99.

3 good reasons to buy?

Smart Home Control Full Speaker + Smart Bulb Package Large 61% Reduction

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.