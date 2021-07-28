-600 euros for this gaming laptop

Don’t let its looks fool you. In fact, the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop is a real powerhouse. In addition to a powerful NVIDIA graphics card, it contains an ultra-fast AMD processor. It also has a 512 GB SSD, all of which make it a very responsive PC.

HP Omen 15 gaming laptop: unlimited gaming fun

Inside the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop is an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor. With its 16 MB cache and its frequency of 4.4 GHz, it does your tasks in no time at all. To run your games, this CPU is supported by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6 GB of memory. This is cooled by OMEN Tempest Cooling.

Note that the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop PC is equipped with 16 GB of RAM to ensure optimal fluidity during your gaming sessions. The refresh rate (144 Hz) of the 15.6-inch screen will also help you enjoy the gameplay without slowing down. Note that the screen response time of this laptop is only 7 ms. This is an anti-glare IPS screen. It will be able to display 1080p resolution images.

As for the sound, don’t worry. The HP Omen 15 offers you an incomparable listening experience thanks to the Bang & Olufsen audio master class.

On this gaming laptop you will find an RJ-45 Type-A SuperSpeed ​​Ethernet port with a signaling speed of 5 Gbit / s (HP standby and charging). You also have a USB 2.1 port and a SuperSpeed ​​HDMI port with a transmission speed of 5 Gbit / s (DisplayPort ™ 1.4 and HP Standby and Charge). In addition to a combined headphone / microphone connection and a multi-format SD card reader, a mini DisplayPort and a USB Type-C port will also be included.

In terms of wireless communication, the HP Omen 15 gaming notebook PC benefits from Bluetooth 5 technology and Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (2×2). The battery is a Li-Ion polymer model with 6 cells of 70.9 Wh each. Despite its size, it was designed to guarantee you an excellent battery life. Usually this laptop costs 1799.99 euros. Today, however, it is displayed at 1199.99 euros. So don’t wait any longer and buy it quickly to use all its power.

3 reasons to fall for this gaming laptop

Its sleek and elegant design. Its impressive performance. Its 15.6-inch micro-edged screen

