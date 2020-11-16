60 euros discount on the Asus Rog Strix Go wireless gaming headset (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

If you are looking for a wireless gaming headset this is a good deal for you. This corresponds to a reduction of 60 euros on the Asus Rog Strix Go model, which is compatible with a variety of platforms.

Asus Rog Strix Go: great autonomy and multi-platform

The Asus Rog Strix Go is a wireless gaming headset that will satisfy the most demanding gamers. The latter indeed offers very good autonomy for long sessions, as it cannot last for less than 25 hours when fully charged. In addition, it is compatible with the fast reload that can be found on smartphones. In 15 minutes you will recover no less than 3 hours of extra play.

In terms of audio quality, Asus chose ASUS Essence 40mm converters for rich, pure sound with deep bass.

In terms of compatibility, it works on a variety of platforms, whether wirelessly with a USB-C adapter or through a 3.5mm jack connector:

PC / MacPlayStation 4Xbox OneNintendo Switch

With a price of 199 euros it is just 139 euros, good business for a quality helmet. We also have a SteelSeries Artic 7 on offer.

Why are you being seduced by this helmet?

Multiplatforms audio quality battery life

