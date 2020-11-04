6 myths that make the films believe, but which are actually completely wrong

We’d already produced several articles on the subject, but it’s clear that movies still have a nasty habit of making us believe that all kinds of things are wrong. Have you ever seen a signal from the sonar outside of the movie? Do you know what to do if the person you love is suddenly bitten by a snake? Do you have any idea what a truth serum really looks like? We invite you to discover 6 myths that are present in many films that are completely wrong in our reality.

# 1 Protect yourself behind a car door to avoid bullets

Protecting yourself behind a car door in the event of an armed attack is of no use to you in real life as your car doors are not bulletproof. There are of course bulletproof windows that are resistant to Kalashnikov fire, reinforced steel frames to protect against bombs, or even so-called “puncture-proof” tires, but if you have a classic car, your car door will not be available to you. not of much use.

The most effective way to protect yourself from a pistol is by wearing a level IIIA bulletproof vest. These are flexible vests, some of which can even be worn relatively discreetly under clothing. We grant you, it is not easy to walk around town without being noticed when you are wearing this type of equipment on your back.

# 2 Sonars in the movies

Jules Verne wrote in Vingt Mille Lieues sous les Mers:

Water is a better sonic agent than air.

And it spreads there at four times the speed.

(…) Deep sounds, clearly transmitted by this liquid medium, echoed with majestic strength.

As Jules Verne so well explains, the ease of propagation of sound waves in water has long been observed, but its use is relatively new as the first such achievements were only just beginning to see the light of day. of the twentieth century, when technological developments allowed it. All systems for detecting or locating a target (or an obstacle) using an acoustic signal are generally referred to by the term “sonar” (SO and NAvigation and Ranging). There are different types of sonar, but most of them look nowhere near what we’re used to in movies:

Of course, there are different types of sonar depending on how it is used (for fishing, for a military ship …). Below is a diagram that illustrates the signals received from a fishing vessel. This diagram comes from the book Acoustique sous-marine by Xavier Lurton:

The same book gives us a very good overview of a real side sonar image of a shipwreck:

As you can see, there are very few similarities to the sonar we normally encounter in movies. When a fishing enthusiast invites you to check out their latest sonar, don’t be amazed at what you see.

# 3 suck poison out of one bite

In Europe, the most important venomous snakes are vipers and a certain type of snake (commonly known as the “Montpellier snake”). If one of these venomous snakes bites, it is advisable to perform certain gestures, but especially not to suckle at the height of the bite. Many films actually show characters desperately trying to save their child or half of them, going so far as to suck up the poison with their mouths. That way, you can poison yourself and risk causing more harm than anything by poisoning the wound.

To prevent the poison from spreading, the following measures must be taken after a call for help:

Reassure the victim to prevent their heart rate panic and poison from diffusing faster in their body. Lay the victim down (for the same reason mentioned above). Immobilize the part of the body that was bitten. Clean the wound with soap and water then use a local antiseptic or wait for help.

Make no mistake, the myth of sucking in the venom is a bait, as is the myth of making a tourniquet around the bite, putting the victim at much greater risk.

# 4 Trick a scanner with a severed hand

A document provided by the FBI enables us to better understand how an advanced biometric scanner works. Here, too, the observation is clear: it is completely impossible to fool a scanner with a severed hand.

Why ? The answer is simple: biometric scanners check the capillary flow in your hand at the same time as the handprint. A dead hand will therefore not be of much use despite an imprint in good condition. Many cult scenes fall apart …

# 5 truth sera

A document published by the CIA testifies to the investigation of an effective interrogation tool. For George Bimmerle, the author of the first part of this document:

Man’s need for information from a non-cooperative source and just as persistent as his impatience to shorten every winding road.

The document in question confirms the fact that in some countries police officers have turned to drugs to extract confessions from the accused. These drugs are designed to soften an individual’s defenses to the point where they reveal the truth they have been trying to cover up. Strictly speaking, there is no such thing as a “truth serum”, but drugs that would have been used to weaken the defendants’ defenses. What was the result of this experiment?

JM MacDonald, a Denver District Court psychiatrist with extensive drug testing experience, states that while under the influence of barbiturates, suspects can intentionally withhold information, continue to give incorrect answers, or falsely confess. Crimes they did not commit. In particular, the psychopathic personality seems to be able to successfully withstand the influence of drugs.

MacDonald concludes that a person who gives false information before receiving medication is likely to give false information while under anesthesia. For him, drugs are far more effective in releasing unconsciously repressed material than in uncovering repressed truths. According to the CIA, drug tests on the suspect were therefore not very conclusive and there was never a real “truth serum”.

# 6 Chloroform works immediately

Contrary to what we can see in movies and on our favorite series, chloroform doesn’t take effect immediately. The myth that victims would pass out in seconds was born in major Hollywood productions.

It takes a few minutes for a victim to faint after inhaling chloroform, and again, unlike our favorite films, the numbing effects of the product don’t last long. However, there is one gas that has the same properties as chloroform in Hollywood productions (namely to cause instant unconsciousness), it is Kolokol-1. This gas, a mixture of pain relievers and sedatives, was developed by the Soviets in the 1970s and has been used since then to end several hostage-taking.