6 Instagram Trends To Look Forward In 2022

Social media is constantly evolving and Instagram is no exception. With over 2 billion monthly active users, this platform has now become a one-stop destination for marketers where they can promote their products and services. While there is an overload of content on IG, it is extremely challenging to stand out from the bunch. That’s where the latest Instagram marketing trends 2022 come into the picture.

Once you’ve got your Instagram followers up to a good number, it’s important to keep them engaged with new content. Wondering how you can do os? Here are new Instagram trends to look forward to in 2022! Add them to your strategy and shoot up your business to grow beyond expectations.

Instagram Marketing Trends 2022 – A Complete List

Here’s a quick rundown of the top Instagram marketing trends 2022. Check them out here and grow your business.

1. Link Sticker

Instagram is a social media platform where users can share photos and videos. It has become very popular over the past few years, and there are many trends that users can look forward to. One of the most popular trends on Instagram is link stickers.

Link stickers are small stickers that users can add to their photos to make them look more like Instagram posts. They are usually square or rectangular, and they have a blue background with a white border. Users can add as many stickers as they want to their photos, and they can also merge them together if they want.

Link stickers are very popular on Instagram because they give users a more traditional Instagram look. They also make it easy for users to share links in their posts, which is a popular activity on the platform.

2. Influencer Marketing

Influencers will continue to use Instagram as a way to market their businesses and products to a wider audience. They will use Instagram as an essential tool for building relationships with their followers and driving traffic to their websites and social media pages.

They generally make use of Hashtags, which will continue to be popular on Instagram. Brands can use hashtags to promote their products and reach a wider audience.

3. Instagram Reels

One of the latest Instagram marketing trends 2022 is to make use of IG Reels. Launched in August 2020, this function is available in 50 countries out there. Brands can easily leverage this feature to create a short and crisp video to promote their products and business. Create the content on things you’re already knowledgeable about and share that with your audience.

4. Instagram Story Ads

Instagram is continuing to grow in popularity and with that comes a variety of trends to look forward to. One trend that is growing in popularity is Instagram Story Ads. These ads are designed to be short and are used to promote products or brands on Instagram.

Instagram Story Ads are a new way to advertise on Instagram. They’re basically short videos that can be up to 30 seconds long. There’s no need for a separate account – you can create an Instagram Story Ad just like any other post.

The main advantage of using Instagram Story Ads is that they’re highly interactive. You can’t do this with regular ads on Instagram – you have to create a static ad and then ask your followers to like, comment, or share it.

With an Instagram Story Ad, you can keep the conversation going by adding tags and including links in the story. This makes it a great way to promote products or services that you offer.

5. Instagram Shopping

Instagram is a great way to see what’s popular among your friends and followers and to find new trends to wear or buy. This platform has now become a major part of the online shopping scenario as more and more people now prefer shopping directly from IG.

70% of shoppers look to Instagram for their purchases, so brands want to make sure their products are as accessible as possible. Brands, with Instagram Shopping, can now create a complete shop on this platform, which is being broken down into collections, new arrivals, sale items, and more. IG is giving stiff competition to all other e-commerce platforms, making it a better choice for marketers.

6. The era of IGTV is gone

Instagram has announced that they are discontinuing IGTV, their new video platform that was designed to compete with YouTube. IGTV was met with mixed reviews from users, as it didn’t seem to offer anything different than YouTube. Some people felt that it was confusing to use, while others found it too cluttered.

Although IGTV is no longer live, Instagram still offers other video platforms such as Story and Live. These features are good for posting short videos that can be easily shared on social media.

Conclusion

That’s all about it folks!! It’s always fun to keep up with the latest Instagram marketing trends 2022, and this year there are plenty of exciting things to look forward to. From influencers using augmented reality in their posts to new ways of storytelling, there is sure to be something for everyone on Instagram.

