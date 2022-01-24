6 famous logos relaunched in different and amazing styles
Logos are symbols that never cease to amaze us. Some of them are so popular that they come to mind when talking about the brand they represent. But can you imagine them differently than we know them today?
To promote their project, the team behind Kapwing, an image and video editing platform, decided to show us that logos can be redesigned without losing what makes them iconic symbols. . You may find it difficult to imagine the Apple, Google, and Instagram logos in any other form. That’s why the designers of the platform have recreated these logos with different styles (pop art, retro, psychedelic…).
#1Google
google – art nouveau
Google Bauhaus
Google – Psychedelic
Google – Pop Art
Google – Retro 80s
Google – 3D design
#2 NASA
NASA – Art Nouveau
Nasa Bauhaus
NASA – Psychedelic
NASA – Pop Art
NASA – Retro 80s
NASA – 3D design
#3 Instagram
Instagram – Art Nouveau
Instagram – Bauhaus
Instagram – Psychedelic
Instagram pop art
Instagram retro 80s
Instagram – 3D Design
#4 WWF
WWF – Art Nouveau
WWF Bauhaus
WWF – Psychedelic
WWF – Pop Art
WWF – Retro 80s
WWF – 3D design
#5 McDonald’s
McDonald’s – Art Nouveau
McDonald’s Bauhaus
McDonald’s – Psychedelic
McDonalds – Pop Art
McDonald’s – Retro 80s
McDonald’s – 3D design
#6 apple
Apple – Art Nouveau
Apple Bauhaus
Apple – Psychedelic
Apple – pop art
Apple – Retro 80s
Apple – 3D design
