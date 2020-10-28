6 Disney Blu-rays for only 50 euros

If you are a Disney fan, there is currently a great offer for Blu-rays from the American company 6 for only 50 euros from a very large selection.

90 titles with this special offer!

This special offer covers all Disney animated films and both great classics and much newer titles.

OnwardFrozen 2Toy Story 4CocoVaiana, Legend of the End of the WorldThe Journey of ArloVice-VersaaThe New HeroesLilo & StitchThe Rebel FarmRalphs WorldsThe Lion KingRaipunzelWall-ERatatouilleCars …

There really is something for everyone in the Blu-ray format.

To be able to use this offer, you only have to enter the voucher code Q4TNA8XSFEUH at the time of payment, if this has not already been done and the price automatically rises to 50 euros, even if the average price for 6 Blu is 120 euros. Beam, almost 50% discount. And to get the most of these titles on your PC, here is a beautiful curved Samsung gaming screen.

Why succumb to this offer?

Over 90 eligible titles! 100% Disney Big Discount

