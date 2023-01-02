6 die in 3-vehicle crash on Texas highway, authorities say

GEORGE WEST, Texas (AP) — A minivan making an attempt to overhaul a car in a no-passing zone on a Texas freeway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by one other car, authorities mentioned. Six individuals died and 5 others have been injured.

The crash occurred round 6:20 p.m. Friday close to George West, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Corpus Christi, mentioned Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez of the Texas Division of Public Security.

“It was a reasonably drastic scene,” Casarez mentioned.

The crash remained underneath investigation Monday, in keeping with the Texas Division of Public Security. However the division mentioned in a information launch {that a} minivan touring south on U.S. Freeway 59 tried to go in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into the northbound SUV. A sedan then slammed into the again of the SUV.

The car that was being handed was not hit within the crash, Casarez mentioned.

The driving force of the minivan, Xochitl Veronica Lopez, 39, of Houston, died on the scene, together with a juvenile passenger within the minivan, the division mentioned.

The driving force of the SUV, Salvador Almeda Mendoza, 47, of Ganado, Texas, was additionally killed, together with two passengers, Ilda Briones Nieves, 58, and Honorio Lazo Navarro, 74, each of Ganado.

The sixth particular person killed was a passenger within the sedan whose identify has not been launched.

5 different individuals have been taken to a hospital with “non-incapacitating accidents,” the general public security division mentioned.

Authorities to date do not consider that alcohol was an element, Casarez mentioned.