6 Best Romantic Shows On Netflix to Stream Now!!

Are you looking for something steamy and romantic to watch with your better half? Well, in that case, turn to the Netflix romantic shows and enjoy and keep yourself entertained for hours. These romantic hits can range from sweet, chaste conversations to extremely intimate scenes.

If you’re looking for something to watch on a romantic night, Netflix has a lot of options that will fit the bill. There are many rom-coms that will make you fall in love all over again while making you feel lighter. So, let the tour begins.

A Guide To The 6 Best Romantic Shows On Netflix

So, are you ready to spend your weekend with your soulmate? Pick the popcorn, set your mood, and enjoy some romantic time with your partner by watching these hot, steamy shows on Netflix. Whether you are planning a date night or just a casual romantic weekend, these shows are surely the best bet. Let’s get into the list.

1. Heartstopper

If you’re looking for a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat, look no further than Heartstopper. Based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, this show captures the tone and elements of the webcomic, giving it an amazing feel. This show represents the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the real yet confusing feelings of discovering one’s identity as a teenager.

The show may become intense at some points, but will surely sweep you off your feet from the very first episode.

2. Sex Education

Are you searching for a rom-com? If yes, then turn to the Netflix romantic yet comic show Sex Education. It comes with compelling characters and an incredible cast that keep you hooked for a long while. While the show brings your laughter, there are certain viewpoints where it might become a bit intense.

Fun and full of jokes, this show never takes itself too seriously. Throughout the story, it has landed on the silly premise of a teenager giving Sex advice to other teens and hitting it out of the park.

3. The Hookup Plan

Counted amongst the best Netflix romantic shows, The Hookup Plan is yet another interesting series to watch out for. It follows the intertwining lives of two friends, Eva and Quinn, as they try to navigate through the ups and downs of college love.

The show is full of laugh-out-loud moments, but it also tackles some heavy topics such as sex, relationships, and growing up. If you’re looking for a lighthearted show that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, then The Hookup Plan is definitely worth checking out.

4. Sweet Magnolia

Set in the small and fictional town of Serenity, North Carolina, this show is all about three best friends, namely Dana Sue, Helen, and Maddie, collectively known as the Sweet Magnolia band. This show is absolutely heartwarming and lighthearted, striking the perfect balance between the sweet and bitter moments of life.

It focuses on what these three girls can do to improve their little town for the future and, most of all, for the children. The show depicts the challenges they face while bringing this dream into reality.

5. Dash & Lily

If you’re a fan of Gilmore Girls, then you’ll want to check out the Netflix show Dash & Lily, which is set in Stars Hollow after Rory left for NYU. The show is based on the novel series by Kelly Masterton, and it follows the lives of Lorelai and Luke after they move back to Stars Hollow.

There are also appearances by Emily Gilmore, Richard Gilmore, and other characters from the Gilmore Girls universe. A sweet rom-com, Dash & Lily is perfect for any season. Add the show to your list and enjoy some cozy and warm time with your better half streaming the series.

6. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Set in a tranquil little village, the show is based on the beautiful dentist Yoo Hye-jin after she loses her job in Seoul. When she becomes unable to cut it in Seoul, she moves to a seaside village to open her own practice.

There she meets a jack-of-all-trades Hong Du-sik and suddenly there’s create a spark between these two young, attractive people. However, both deny it at first but accept their love later on. A delightful slice-of-life Korean drama, this show is a wholesome story featuring a delightful town packed with multiple interesting characters.

Final Thoughts

That’s all about the best Netflix romantic shows. We hope you have enjoyed reading the guide and found it worthwhile. Select any of these shows for your next date night and enjoy a cozy evening with the love of your life. Feel free to share it with your near and dear ones so that they can enjoy streaming these series. For more updates, stay tuned with us!!

