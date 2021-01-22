“5Starz”: the new Portuguese series that João Mota and Nurb will join, among others

It will debut on RTP Play and the main cast are already known. The recordings should start in March.

João Mota is part of the main cast.

It’s called “5Starz” and will be one of the main bets for 2021 from RTP Play, RTP’s digital streaming service. A main cast has already been defined for the production and recordings are scheduled to begin in March. An expected release date has not been confirmed.

The six-episode series is created by Justin Amorim, the director of the film “Leviano”. This promenade production (also responsible for the #CasadoCais series) will feature names from different fields such as João Mota, Bruna Magalhães, Nurb, India Branquinho and Mia Fernandes.

It’s mostly a comedy that revolves around domestic servants, although there are also dramatic moments in it. Topics such as drugs, sexuality, social networks and domestic violence are also examined.