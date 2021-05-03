5G System Integration Market to See Incredible Growth During 2030

5G System Integration Overview

5G network has emerged as a robust enabler of new business models for enterprises and commercial organizations. An array of applications promise high returns on investments from the growing trend of integration of the existing systems with 5G network infrastructure. The network-enabled ICT promises high level of reliability and operational stability to businesses. All these are driving the attractiveness quotient in 5G system integration market. However, long-term growth and profitability depends increasingly on the deployment of 5G. This is a key underpinning factor for the demand for high-performing multivendor radio access networks.

Some of the key service types in the 5G system integration market are consulting, infrastructure integration, and application integration. The study on the 5G system integration market presents a holistic and data-backed insight into the various demand dynamics, covering salient technological advancements, emerging investment avenues, trends of adoption. The authors of the business intelligence report takes a closer look at market potential in various developing and developed regions, and strives to offer evaluation that merges best industry practices with expert opinion.

5G System Integration Key Trends

The growing demand for advanced solutions that can run on frameworks pertaining to cloud and virtualization technologies is a key trend bolstering the expansion of the 5G system integration market. Growing deployment of networks that are characterized by high-speed and low-latency communication is a key trend boosting the 5G system integration market. Rising demand for services that feature integrated network platform is expected to cement the revenue potential for players in the 5G system integration market.

The demand for services that aims at simplification of 5G O-RAN integration is expected to open new avenues in the 5G system integration market. In recent times, open and virtualized 5G technologies have gained traction over the past few years. 5G system integration brings itself with the benefits of open ecosystem and the power of virtualization. Further, software-defined networking (SDN) is catching on momentum, thereby fueling the prospective demand for services that ease the 5G system integration.

5G System Integration Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

The report on the 5G system integration market presents a detailed assessment of the various elements of competition, including the buyer’s bargaining power and intensity of competition.

Some of the players who have recently exercised prominence in the market are;

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Amdocs

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Radisys Corporation

Wipro Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Accenture Inc.

A growing number of 5G system integration service providers are keen on adopting open and virtualized 5G technologies to reduce reliance on a few vendors. They are also offering capital and operational cost savings. Top players are expected to unleash the potential of flexibility in system integration as part of their winning imperative.

5G System Integration Market: Regional Assessment

5G system integration market in North America is witnessing potentially lucrative avenues and industry investments in deployment. The presence of some of the globally heavyweights in the region is expected to spur the generation of new revenue streams in the next few years.

Asia Pacific on the other hand has shown vast potential as an emerging regional market. Growing demand for integration services by numerous telecom providers in several nations, including in China, India, and South Korea is boosting the growth in the 5G system integration market. Rapid pace of deployment of high-end virtualized networks in various industries in the region is another trend underscoring the high potential.

