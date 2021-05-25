5G Security Market Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2027 – A10 Networks, Akamai, Allot, Check Point Software, Cisco Systems, Huawei, Nokia Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Ericsson, Trend Micro

In-depth study of the Global 5G Security Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the 5G Security market.

5G security solution offers authentication capabilities, additional security mechanisms, enhanced subscriber identity protection, and other cyber threats. The rapid advancements in security functions across various technologies including Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), IoT networks, and mobility infrastructure are expected to set new goals in the 5G security market. The rising security concerns in the 5G networks and growing ransomware attacks on IoT devices are the major driving factors for the global 5G security market during the forecast period.

The increasing cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure, increasing IoT connections paved way for mMTC with enhanced security requirements, and security concerns in the 5G network boost the growth of the global 5G security during the forecast period. However, the major restraint factor of the global 5G security market is a delay in the standardization of spectrum allocation, lack of technical expertise, and low spending on research & development. Moreover, demand for private 5G across various enterprises, government, and industrial sectors creates an ample opportunity for the global 5G security market in the upcoming years.

The reports cover key developments in the 5G Security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 5G Security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 5G Security market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

A10 Networks

Akamai Technologies

Allot Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Trend Micro

The “Global 5G Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 5G Security market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global 5G Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G Security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 5G security market is segmented on the basis of component, network component security, architecture, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of network component security the market is segmented as RAN security, core security. On the basis of architecture the market is segmented as 5G NR non-standalone, 5G NR standalone. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as telecom operators, enterprises.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting 5G Security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global 5G Security Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 5G Security market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall 5G Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the 5G Security Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the 5G Security Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of 5G Security Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global 5G Security Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

