5G Market Sales Forecast to Reach $11.2 trillion in 2026 : Extending Human Eyesight, Extending Human Senses

The 2019 5G Market Extending Human Eyesight, Extending Human Senses study has 246 pages, 121 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the 5G Market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability. 5G is the most disruptive force seen in centuries. 5G markets are going from $31 billion in 2020 to $11 trillion by 2026. It has more far reaching effect than a stronger military, than technology, than anything.

5G markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come on line in 2020, they require increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services are needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer sensors that are implemented in different segments.

The 5G sales at $31.3 billion in 2020 are forecast to reach $11.2 trillion in 2026. Networks spending has been transformed from macro cell tower dominance to 80% of spending on infrastructure and equipment for 5G. 5G supports wireless communications across short distances. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for 5G.

The digital economy, self-driving cars, drones, smart traffic lights, and smart connectivity of sensor enabled edge devices need more wireless coverage. According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, “5G suppliers have a focus on broadband improvement. Power and performance are being improved. 5G improves the transmission coverage and density.”

This 5G coverage is needed as IoT, the Internet of things and smart phone video increase transmission needs.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Intel

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia / Alcatel-Lucent

NEC

Qualcomm

Samsung

Fujitsu

ip.access

Market Participants

ADT Inc

Advantech Co Ltd

Alphabet / Google

Amazon.com (AMZN)

AMS ag

Apple

AT&T

Baidu (BIDU)

BlueShift Memory

Broadcom

Cisco

Crown Castle (CCI)

Cypress Semiconductor

Dexcom Inc

Ericsson

Facebook (FB)

Garmin ltd

Huawei

IBM

IBM / Red Hat

Intel

Juniper Networks

Kensaq.com

Amazon

Netflix

Marvell Technology Group

Mavenir

Mellanox Technologies

Micron

Microsoft (MSFT)

NeoPhotonics 400G CFP8 PAM

Nokia

Nvidia Speeds and Feed

Qualcomm

Qorvo

Rackspace

Rogers Communications

Salesforce (CRM)

Samsung

Sensata Technology

Silicon Laboratories

Skyworks Solutions

SoftBank

Telus

Tencent (TCEHY)

Tesla

Toyota and Panasonic

Tsinghua

Twilio

Verizon

Xilinx

Key Topics

5G

Virtualization

Sensor Visualization

Camera Visualization

Cloud

Edge

Functional splits.

5G Network Transformation

LTE Small Cell

5G Sensors

Network Densification

Hybrid Ethernet Based DAS

DAS

In Building Wireless

Broadband Traffic

In Air Interface Solutions

Outdoor and Stadium Deployments

Heterogeneous Network

Hung On Aerial Coax, Fiber, Or Electricity Cables

Distributed business

Enterprise

End-To-End Integrated 5G

Metro Cell Solution Signal Transmission

ADRF Positioning

Bandwidth Allocation

Across enterprise boundaries

Table of Contents-

5G Executive Summary

5G Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 5G Market Description

1.2 5G Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

1.3 5G Wireless Connectivity Opens Trillion Dollar Markets: 5G Market Leaders and Forecasts

2.1 5G Market Driving Forces 27

2.2 5G Market Shares and Market Leaders

2.2.1 5G Ethernet Infrastructure

2.2.2 Data Center Storage Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide

2.2.3 Microsoft Market Presence

2.2.4 Mega Data Center Orchestration Software

2.2.5 Data-Center Component Suppliers

2.2.6 Scaling Up as a Basic Function of The Mega Data Center Network

2.2.7 Data Center Fabric Scalability

2.2.8 Mobile Telecom Companies

2.2.9 Ericsson 5G Network Transformation

2.2.10 Samsung Active in 5G

2.2.11 Huawei Active in 5G

2.2.12 5G Modems: Qualcomm

2.2.13 Intel 5G End to End Solutions

2.2.14 5G Wearable Technology

2.3 5 G Market Forecasts

2.3.1 5G Tablets, Apps, and Smart Phones

2.4 5G Market Segments

2.4.1 Carrier Investment in 5G

2.4.2 5G Telecommunications Carrier Segment, Market Forecast

2.4.3 5G Healthcare

2.4.4 Electric Cars Market Shares

2.4.5 Self-Driving Cars / Automotive 5G

2.4.6 Self-Driving Cars, Light Trucks, SUVs

2.4.7 Self-Driving Car and Light Truck Market Shares

2.4.8 5G Electric Cars with Autonomous Features Segment

2.4.9 5G Smart Cities / Smart Homes Segment

2.4.10 5G Service Robots Segment

2.4.11 5G Drones Segment

2.4.12 5G Supply Chain Segment, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, Worldwide, 2020-2026

5G Transactions Segment, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, Worldwide, 2020-2026

2.4.14 5G Finance Segment, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, Worldwide, 2020-2026

2.4.15 5G Agricultural Robots Segment, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, Worldwide, 2020-2026

2.4.16 5G Precision Agriculture Segment

2.4.17 5G Industrial Robots Segment

2.4.18 5G Automated Delivery Services Segment

2.4.19 5G Wearable Technology

2.4.20 5G Machine Learning

2.4.21 5G Edge Computing

2.4.22 5G IoT

2.4.23 Small Cells Definition

2.4.24 Small Cell Market Shares

2.4.25 Small Cell Market Forecasts

2.5 5G Prices

2.6 5G Regional Analysis

2.6.1 China

2.6.2 Intel Tech Upgrade Leveraging Investment in China

3 5G Market Analysis

3.1 5G Cloud Model for Consuming and Delivering Business and IT Services

3.1.1 Nvidia / Mellanox

3.1.2 Mega Datacenters: Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook

3.1.3 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Fabric Implementation

Fabric and Node are Core Structures Leveraging Software Orchestration

3.2 High-Performance Switches Implement Software Defined Data Center

3.2.1 Scalable Infrastructure Data Management Component Application Segments

3.2.2 Internet Has Grown by a Factor of 100 Over the Past 10 Years

3.3 Scale in the Mega Data Center, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook

3.3.1 Aim to Realign IT Cost Structure

3.3.2 Scale Matters

3.3.3 Facebook Mega Datacenter Physical Infrastructure

3.3.4 Facebook Automation of Mega Data Center Process

3.3.5 Facebook Altoona Data Center Networking Fabric

3.3.6 Facebook Altoona Cloud Mega Data Center

3.3.7 Facebook Altoona Data Center Innovative Networking Fabric Depends on Scale

3.3.8 Facebook Fabric Operates Inside the Data Center

3.3.9 Facebook Fabric

3.3.10 Exchange of Data Between Servers Represents A Complex Automation of Process

3.4 Applications Customized for Each User

3.5 Facebook Machine-To-Machine Management of Traffic Growth

3.6 New Industrial Revolution

3.6.1 New Industrial Revolution Market Driving Forces

3.7 5G Product User Description

4 5G Research and Technology

4.1 5G Technology

4.1.1 5G Cloud Native Deployment

4.1.2 5G Core with SBA

4.2 Cloud Native 5G and Microservices:

4.2.1 5G IoT

4.2.2 Edge-Computing Algorithms

4.2.3 Wireless Spectrum

4.2.4 Microservices

4.2.5 Microservices Features

5 5G Company Profiles 154

5.1 ADT Inc 154

5.2 Advantech Co Ltd 154

5.3 Alphabet / Google 156

5.4 Amazon.com (AMZN) 156

5.4.1 Amazon Mega Data Center Scaling 157

5.4.2 Amazon Mega Data Center Automatic Rules and Push-Button Actions 158

5.4.3 AWS Datacenter Bandwidth 159

5.4.4 Amazon (AWS) Regional Data Center 160

5.4.5 Map of Amazon Web Service Global Infrastructure 161

5.4.6 Rows of Servers Inside an Amazon (AWS) Data Center 162

5.4.7 Realigning Data Center Cost Structures 163

5.4.8 Amazon IT Relies on Replacing Virtual Machine: VM Virtualization 164

5.5 AMS ag 165

5.6 Apple 165

5.7 AT&T 166

5.8 Baidu (BIDU)

5.9 BlueShift Memory 167

5.9.1 BlueShift Memory Data Handler API 168

5.10 Broadcom 168

5.10.1 Broadcom Revenue 169

5.10.2 Broadcom / Brocade Communications Systems 170

5.10.3 Broadcom 400 Gigabit Ethernet Transceiver 171

5.10.4 40G, 100GBPS Transceiver Shipments Evolving: 172

5.11 Cisco 173

5.12 Crown Castle (CCI) 175

5.13 Cypress Semiconductor 176

5.14 Dexcom Inc 178

5.15 Ericsson 178

5.15.1 Ericsson 5G Core Networks 180

5.16 Facebook (FB) 181

5.16.1 Facebook Fabric Next-Generation Data Center Network Design: Pod Unit of Network 181

5.16.2 Facebook Mega Data Center Server Pods 183

5.17 Garmin ltd 184

5.18 Huawei 184

5.19 IBM 187

5.19.1 IBM Buys Red Hat 189

5.19.2 IoT Depends on Micro-Electro Mechanical Sensors (MEMs) Sensors Market Shares 191

5.20 Intel 192

5.21 Juniper Networks 193

5.21.1 Juniper MX Series Routers

5.22 Kensaq.com 195

5.22.1 Amazon 195

5.22.2 Netflix 196

5.22.3 Netflix AI 196

5.23 Marvell Technology Group 197

5.24 Mavenir 197

5.24.1 Mavenir Power Of 5g Core 199

5.24.2 Mavenir Power Of 5g Core Functions 200

5.24.3 Mavenir Transition to Cloud Native 5g Core 201

5.24.4 Mavenir Architecting & Interconnecting 5GC Network Functions 202

5.27 Mellanox Technologies 208

5.27.1 Supercomputers Depend on Mellanox HPC Solutions 208

5.29 Micron 209

5.30 Microsoft (MSFT) 212

5.30.1 Microsoft Scaling Up as a Basic Function of The Mega Data Center Network 213

5.30.2 Microsoft Crafts Homegrown Linux For Azure Switches 215

5.30.3 Microsoft Azure Has Scale 216

5.31 NeoPhotonics 400G CFP8 PAM4 218

5.32 Nokia 219

5.33 Nvidia 220

5.33.1 Nvidia Speeds and Feeds 221

5.34 Qualcomm 221

5.35 Qorvo 224

5.36 Rackspace 224

5.37 Rogers Communications

5.38 Salesforce (CRM) 225

5.39 Samsung 225

5.40 Sensata Technology 227

5.41 Silicon Laboratories 228

5.42 Skyworks Solutions 230

5.43 Softbank 230

5.43.1 SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Sees 1 Trillion Devices for Internet of Things 232

5.44 Telus 232

5.45 Tencent (TCEHY) 233

5.46 Tesla 233

5.47 Toyota 234

5.47.1 Toyota Prius Prime 236

5.47.2 Toyota and Panasonic 237

5.48 Tsinghua 237

5.49 Twilio 238

5.50 Verizon 238

5.51 Xilinx 240

5.52 Lists of 5G companies