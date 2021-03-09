5G IoT Market Segmented By Connection, By Radio Technology, By Range, By Vertical and By Geography – Forecast 2026

5G IoT is the field of connectivity dealing with the interconnectivity of IoT-based devices, components and systems at a higher quality and speed. This technology deals with ensuring that limited or no latency occurs during the connectivity of devices which helps in enhancing the productivity of operations while improving the customer experience for users of these devices.

Global 5G IoT market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6927.93 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value is due to the significant levels of infrastructure development activities currently taking place worldwide.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality 5G IoT market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry.

Market Drivers:

High volume of data traffic generation; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing prevalence of IoT devices worldwide is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing demands for low latent connectivity solutions also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Requirement of significant expenditure required for the infrastructure development for the successful deployment and integration of 5G IoT services is the major factor restricting the market growth

Strict government regulations along with the issues related to the global spectrum will also restrict this market growth

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 5G IoT market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Anritsu; Telenor Group; Sierra Wireless; Syniverse Technologies LLC; Nokia; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Verizon; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Sprint.com; BT; Telefónica S.A.; Vodafone Limited; Telstra; Bell Canada; Singtel among others.

Segmentation : Global 5G IoT Market

By Connection

Direct Connectivity

Indirect Connectivity

By Radio Technology

5G NR Standalone Architecture

5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

By Range

Short Range IoT Devices

Wide Range IoT Devices

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Country Level Analysis

The 5G IoT market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the 5G IoT market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Singtel announced two new initiatives for Singapore’s 5G ecosystem during the Smart Nations Innovations Week. These innovations will deal with enhancing the transformation capabilities of Industry 4.0 by deploying them with 5G technology, along with innovating the maritime operations of Singapore by utilizing 5G connectivity services and solutions. These initiatives will drive business innovations and transform the manufacturing and maritime industry verticals

In February 2019, Juniper Networks, Inc. along with Telefónica S.A. the next phase of “Spain Fusión Network” for meeting the rising demands of connectivity in the region. Both organizations are focusing on further innovations and advancement of technology to ensure that they can provide high performance for connectivity and solutions for various end-users

Competitive Analysis

5G IoT market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to 5G IoT market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of 5G IoT Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on 5G IoT market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the 5G IoT market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in 5G IoT market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

