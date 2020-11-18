5G IoT Market Competitive Analysis | Verizon; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Sprint.com; BT; Telefónica S.A.; Vodafone Limited; Telstra; Bell Canada;

5G IoT marketing report puts across the idea of high level analysis of major market segments and identification of opportunities. Market analysis and market segmentation has been carried out in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. This market report accomplishes comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that provides a competitive landscape. The 5G IoT report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key players.

Global 5G IoT market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6927.93 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value is due to the significant levels of infrastructure development activities currently taking place worldwide.

5G IoT Market Overview

The Global 5G IoT Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global 5G IoT Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the 5G IoT market are AT&T Intellectual Property; Verizon; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Sprint.com; BT; Telefónica S.A.; Vodafone Limited; Telstra; Bell Canada; Singtel among others.

5G IoT Market: Scope of the Report

By Connection

Direct Connectivity

Indirect Connectivity

By Radio Technology

5G NR Standalone Architecture

5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

By Range

Short Range IoT Devices

Wide Range IoT Devices

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



5G IoT Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Key questions answered through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns and technological advancements in the 5G IoT Market?

• Which factors are influencing the 5G IoT Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats and risks in the 5G IoT Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining the 5G IoT Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the 5G IoT Market?

• What will be the global market size over the coming future?

• What are the different effective business strategies followed by global companies?

5G IoT Market: Competitive Landscape

Global 5G IoT market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 5G IoT market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies:Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Anritsu; Telenor Group; Sierra Wireless; Syniverse Technologies LLC; Nokia; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.;

Table of Content: 5G IoT market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global 5G IoT Market Landscape

Part 04: Global 5G IoT Market Sizing

Part 05: Global 5G IoT Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which 5G IoT Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own 5G IoT economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the 5G IoT application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global 5G IoT market opportunity? How 5G IoT Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Market Drivers:

High volume of data traffic generation; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing prevalence of IoT devices worldwide is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing demands for low latent connectivity solutions also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Requirement of significant expenditure required for the infrastructure development for the successful deployment and integration of 5G IoT services is the major factor restricting the market growth

Strict government regulations along with the issues related to the global spectrum will also restrict this market growth

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period? 2020- 2027?

Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the 5G IoT market in years to come?

Which are the most prominent players operating in the 5G IoT market? What have been their winning strategies so far?

Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the 5G IoT market across different regions?

What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the 5G IoT market?

What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?

