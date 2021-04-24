5G IoT Market 2021 Growth Rate +73.0%, Leading Players China Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Orange S.A, Telefonica
5G IoT Market
The analysis covered in the 5G IoT Market report gives an assessment of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the approximated forecast frame. The numerical and statistical data has been denoted in the graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures. This market report contains historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. It not only identifies the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market but also analyses them efficiently.
The global 5G IoT market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2021 to USD 40.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 73.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for new emerging use cases, such as smart grid, telemedicine, connected cars, and industrial automation.
Download FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2104930
5G IoT Market Scope
- by Component (Hardware, Platform, Connectivity, and Services (Professional and Managed)),
- by Network Type,
- by End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Automotive and Transportation),
- by Region
Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the 5G IoT market
APAC is expected to be the highest contributor to the 5G IoT market, followed by Europe. The reasons behind such a huge market growth can be several South Korean and Chinese telecom operators launching 5G networks and the increasing demand for high-speed networks in manufacturing industries. Moreover, the region has become the center of attraction for major investments and business expansion opportunities. Companies such as ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), and Huawei (China) are heavily investing in the upcoming 5G technology.
- By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%
- By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%
- By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 21%, and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%
This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the 5G IoT market. Key and innovative vendors in the 5G IoT market include
China Mobile (China),
AT&T (US),
Verizon (US),
T-Mobile (US),
Vodafone (UK),
Orange S.A (France),
Telefonica (Spain),
SK Telecom (South Korea),
Deutsche Telekom (Germany),
Ericsson(Sweden),
Huawei(China),
Nokia(Finland),
Samsung (South Korea),
Cisco(US),
NEC(Japan),
Sierra Wireless (Canada),
Thales(France),
Telit(UK),
Quectel(China),
SIMCom(China),
GosuncnWelink(China),
Neoway(China),
Fibocom(China),
u-blox(Switzerland),
Sequans(France)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2104930
Table of Contents: 5G IoT Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Market Ecosystem
Market Characteristics
Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market Sizing
Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power Of Buyers
Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
Threat Of New Entrants
Threat Of Substitutes
Threat Of Rivalry
Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Segmentation
Comparison
Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Geographical Segmentation
Regional Comparison
North America
South America
Europe
MEA
APAC
Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Vendors Covered
Vendor Classification
Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
Inquire for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2104930
About Us:
ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.
Contact Us:
Call : + 1 888 391 5441
Email ID: sales@reportsandreports.com