5G Infrastructure Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2028
The global 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The new research report titled ‘Global 5G infrastructure Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the 5G infrastructure industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027.
The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report. According to our analysts, the research methodology of the 5G Infrastructure market is based on both primary and secondary research data sources.
Key market participants include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Services
- Support & Maintenance
- Implementation & Integration
- Consulting
- Training & Education
- Hardware
- Core Network
- Radio Access Network
- Backhaul & Transport
- Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- mm Wave
- Sub-6 GHz
- High Band
- Mid Band
- Low Band
- Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
-
- Standalone
- Non-standalone
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
-
- Industrial
- Retail
- Logistics
- Enterprise
- Defense
- Residential
- Government
- Energy & Power
- Others
-
-
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
-
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
-
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. 5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….