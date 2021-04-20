5G Infrastructure Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2028

A key driving factor includes increasing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections in various industries. Increasing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage is further expected to fuel growth of the global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. Rising government focus to develop smart cities is also expected to propel global 5G infrastructure market growth. The high cost of implementing 5G infrastructure is expected to hamper growth of the global 5G infrastructure market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global 5G Infrastructure market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global 5G Infrastructure market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global 5G Infrastructure market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global 5G Infrastructure market.

Highlight significant trends of the global 5G Infrastructure market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global 5G Infrastructure market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global 5G Infrastructure market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Services Support & Maintenance Implementation & Integration Consulting Training & Education Hardware Core Network Radio Access Network Backhaul & Transport Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) mm Wave Sub-6 GHz High Band Mid Band Low Band Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Standalone Non-standalone End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Industrial Retail Logistics Logistics Enterprise Defense Residential Government Energy & Power Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



