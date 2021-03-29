5G Infrastructure Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028
The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The new research report titled ‘Global 5G infrastructure Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the 5G infrastructure industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027.
Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The research report offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and offers insights for the businesses to overcome the difficulties raised by the crisis.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of 5G Infrastructure Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/494
Key market participants include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Services
- Support & Maintenance
- Implementation & Integration
- Consulting
- Training & Education
- Hardware
- Core Network
- Radio Access Network
- Backhaul & Transport
- Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- mm Wave
- Sub-6 GHz
- High Band
- Mid Band
- Low Band
- Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
-
- Standalone
- Non-standalone
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
-
- Industrial
- Retail
- Logistics
- Logistics
- Enterprise
- Defense
- Residential
- Government
- Energy & Power
- Others
-
-
- Services
Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/494
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
-
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- North America
-
Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-infrastructure-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. 5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….