5G Infrastructure Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028

The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The new research report titled ‘Global 5G infrastructure Market’, published by Emergen Research, proffers a comprehensive study of the 5G infrastructure industry, while estimating the overall market size and the size and share of the key regional segments of the global market over historical period of 2017-2018, as well as the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The research report offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and offers insights for the businesses to overcome the difficulties raised by the crisis.

Key market participants include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Services Support & Maintenance Implementation & Integration Consulting Training & Education Hardware Core Network Radio Access Network Backhaul & Transport Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) mm Wave Sub-6 GHz High Band Mid Band Low Band Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Standalone Non-standalone End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Industrial Retail Logistics Logistics Enterprise Defense Residential Government Energy & Power Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



