5G Infrastructure Market Overview With Top Companies | Market Demand, Dynamic, Future Growth and Regional Outlook by 2025
The global 5G infrastructure market grew at a CAGR of 52% during 2014-2019 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025. 5G (fifth generation) infrastructure is a network of macro and small cell base stations that integrates telecom, computer, and storage resources into a unified system. The infrastructure relies on network functions virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), mobile edge computing (MEC), and fog computing (FC) technologies to boost agility, scalability, and attain ultra-low latency. It also supports throughput, high mobility, connection density, and multi-gigabit per second (Gbps) peak data speed. Currently, telecom operators are utilizing a non-standalone (NSA) approach to deploy 5G infrastructure.
The enhanced massive machine type communication (MTC), mobile broadband (MBB), and ultra-reliable and low latency communication (URLLC) provided by the network, and the increasing demand for high-speed data and superior network reliability, impels the global 5G infrastructure market growth. Additionally, rising industrial automation further enhances the need for 5G infrastructure. Moreover, these networks are gaining traction in the healthcare industry to monitor medical procedures remotely and provide critical care treatment. The widespread utilization of semi-autonomous vehicles, internet of things (IoT) devices, and augmented reality (AR), and the advent of driverless automobiles and smart electronic devices are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the development of smart cities, precision farming, digitized logistics, and instant cloud computing are also expected to bolster the 5G infrastructure market growth.
Get a PDF sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/5g-infrastructure-market/requestsample
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
5G Infrastructure Market 2020-2025 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:
The report has segmented the 5G infrastructure market on the basis of communication infrastructure, frequency, network architecture, network technology, end user and region.
Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:
- Small Cell
- Macro Cell
- Radio Access Network (RAN)
- Others
Breakup by Frequency:
- Sub-6 Ghz
- Above 6 Ghz
Breakup by Network Architecture:
- Standalone
- Non-Standalone
Breakup by Network Technology:
- Software-Defined Networking
- Network Function Virtualization
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Automotive
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Home User
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the 5G infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corporation, Airspan Networks Inc., NEC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Nokia Oyj, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, AT&T Inc. and Mavenir Systems Inc. (Comverse Technology)
Explore report description with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/5g-infrastructure-market
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Report:
Anti Money Laundering Software Market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group