5G Infrastructure Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story || Qualcomm ,Intel ,Ericsson ,Samsung ,Fujitsu Ltd

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "5G Infrastructure Market Insights, to 2026"

Scope of the Report of 5G Infrastructure

5G infrastructure is the 5th generation of wireless cellular technology or mobile communication services which is used to increase speed. Application-specific integrated circuit and radio frequency integrated circuit these two types of the chipset are available in 5G infrastructure. Upsurging demand for high-speed data and huge network handling will help to boost the 5G infrastructure market.

On 17th October 2018, Samsung electronics has acquired Zhilabs, leading player in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based network and service analytics. The acquisition is done for 5G offerings of automation and network analytics, which helps to improve the customer experiences in the 5G era.

On 4th September 2018, Ericsson has acquired 100 percent shares of CENX. This acquisition is done for Strengthen Network automation capability.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Qualcomm (United States),Intel (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),Samsung (South Korea),Fujitsu Ltd (Japan),NEC (Japan),AT&T (United States),Huawei (China),Nokia (Finland),Cisco (United States),ZTE (China)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail), Chip Set (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Millimeter Wave Technology Chip), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell ( Micro Cell, Pico Cell, Femtocell ), Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)), Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC))

The 5G Infrastructure Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Increasing Dependency on Machine to Machine communication

Rising Demand for High-Speed Data and Huge Network Handling

Market Drivers:

Upsurging Demand of Mobile applications and Web-Based Services

Government Support for 5G Infrastructure

Growing Demand of Linked Vehicles & Devices

Challenges:

Quality of Inter Call Connections

Opportunities:

Fueling Demand of IOT based Service

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

