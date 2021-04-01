5G Infrastructure Market: Global Growth Manufacturers, Major Application Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Selbyville, Delaware 5G Infrastructure Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis, 2020 research report depicts a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of Global 5G Infrastructure market which consists of regional and country-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions and countries, market share of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

Market Opportunities

the Global 5G Infrastructure market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 65% during 2021-26F. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising adoption of 5G technology in automotive technology due to the growing popularity of autonomous cars, growing application of 5G network among verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive, and many other sectors, and increasing technological evolution in the M2M and IoT industry. Apart from these, the boost in the demand for high-speed internet services from the end-users, rising investment by the communication service providers toward 5G infrastructure, and an exponential surge in the sales of smartphones, desktop, laptops, and other connected devices are also projected to place a positive impact toward the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The industrial segment dominated the Global 5G infrastructure market in 2020 owing to the major factors such as constant innovation in communication technologies such as IoT and M2M, extensive demand for established continual communication among industrial applications, and significant growth in demand for critical industrial applications such as collaborative/cloud robots. Moreover, the automotive segment is also to grow at an astronomical rate in the coming years. The introduction of 5G technology and an increase in the popularity of autonomous vehicles are anticipated to proliferate the growth of the 5G infrastructure market in the coming years as stated

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 has deferred the application of 5G infrastructure in various sectors due to disruption in the process of trials and testing required for verifying the stability and processing performance of 5G standalone networks. Moreover, the pandemic has also had a negative impact on the telecommunication sector due to the postponement of 5G spectrum auction and robust decline in the exports of telecom equipment for 5G New Radios (NR) from the countries such as China and the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

the key players with a considerable market share in the Global 5G Infrastructure market include Hardware Providers (Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Mediatek Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), Networking Providers (Telefonaktiebolaget, LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), Network Providers (Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., NTT Docomo Inc., Orange, Vodafone Group Plc) etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global 5G Infrastructure Market?

What is the region wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges key market trends?

What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the Global 5G Infrastructure Market?

Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in Global 5G Infrastructure Market based on competitive benchmarking matrix?

What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global 5G Infrastructure Market study?

Market Outlook, Segmentation and Statistics

Impact of COVID-19 on Global 5G Infrastructure Market

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

Brief Outlook & Timeline

Geography Wise Spectrum Allocation

Business Cases

Strategic Alliances and Partnerships

Market Size & Analysis

By Revenues (USD Million)

Market Share & Analysis

By Spectrum

