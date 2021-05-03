5G Infrastructure Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

5G Infrastructure Market Size Worth USD 48.29 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 61.3%

The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to growing advancement in the field of telecommunication. 5G is the fifth generation technology standard for data transmission through wireless network in telecommunication. The product is expected to generate million dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of 5G Infrastructure related products.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR at 61.3% during the forecast period. 5G Infrastructure is expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

5G Infrastructure Market Dynamics:

The success in the 4G technologies created a new path for the development of 5G technologies which help to propel the market demand. The rising demand for enhanced bandwidth connectivity with low latency for many crucial applications, like vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and drone connectivity, is assessed to fuel the market growth.

On the contrary, the progressing pandemic has had an additional impact with telecom regulatory authorities delaying their arrangements of the 5G spectrum auction, in this way unfavorably affecting the market growth.

5G Infrastructure Market: Segmental Insights:

On the basis of Network Architecture, the 5G infrastructure market is segmented into, 5G Standalone and 5G NR Non-Standalone. The non-standalone (NSA) network architecture dominated the market with the largest market share. The non-standalone network is for the most part stationed in integration with the current LTE framework.

5G Infrastructure Market: Regional Insights

North America is projected to hold the largest market share followed by Asia Pacific. In North America region especially US country is anticipated to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need of seamless data services in this country.

5G Infrastructure Market Competition Scenario

Ericsson (Sweden),Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Nokia Networks (Finland), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE (China), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong),and CISCO (US) are among the key market players operating in the 5G Infrastructure Market.

5G Infrastructure Market:

Core Network Technology:

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Software Defined Networking (SDN)

Operational Frequency:

Upto 6 GHz

Above 6 GHz

Communication Infrastructure:

Macro Cell

Small Cell

Network Architecture:

5G Standalone

5G NR Non-Standalone

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

