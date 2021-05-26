5G Infrastructure Market Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Types, Outlook, Size and Forecasts Report 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the 5G Infrastructure market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections in various industries. Increasing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage is further expected to fuel growth of the global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. Rising government focus to develop smart cities is also expected to propel global 5G infrastructure market growth.

Factors such as robust presence of domestic and international market players such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation, among others in countries in Asia Pacific, are resulting in the market in the region accounting for comparatively larger revenue share than other regional markets.

Key market participants include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19. The largest businesses in the world strive to clean up budgets and build cash reserves. There is no doubt that the actual disposable income of employees will decrease, and producers are looking at alternatives to satisfy consumer demand at a much lower rate.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Support & Maintenance

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Training & Education

Hardware

Core Network

Radio Access Network

Backhaul & Transport

Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm Wave

Sub-6 GHz

High Band

Mid Band

Low Band

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Standalone

Non-standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial

Retail

Logistics

Enterprise

Defense

Residential

Government

Energy & Power

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

